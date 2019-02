You can tell a lot about someone by the toe of their shoe . Almond shaped? A classicist who loves a modern look. Square-toed? Someone a little more funky, and a little retro. Margiela hoof? Now that's a statement-maker. But come spring, the must-have-shoe is one that comes with all of the above, with some extra oomph good measure: we are talking about, of course, the pointed toe. Whether gilded Marc Jacobs mules, bright orange Jimmy Choo stilettos, or graphic Calvin Klein 205W39NYC kitten heels, you're sure to turn heads. Pair with a retro-inspired bag for a look that's equal parts lady and tough. Click through for accessories guaranteed to make a point.