Your Ultimate Guide To the Best Spring Dresses To Shop Now

It's time to celebrate the fact that temperatures have finally hit over 60 degrees on the East Coast with our ultimate guide to the season's best spring dresses.This season, it is easy to embrace all the key trends from the spring runways, including lightweight checks and plaids, all things asymmetric (think handkerchief hems and one-shoulder frocks from Givenchy) and of course, floral prints. There is a new earthy bohemian feeling, led by Chloé, and on the opposite end of the spectrum we love the bounty of embellished shiny dresses we saw on the runways just as much, particularly those by Louis Vuitton and Carolina Herrera, which are perfect for that spring cocktail party. Ditch your casual Friday jeans, sa easy shirt dresses from The Row, Akris, and MaxMara take you from the office to your weekend destination without missing a beat. In case you are still on the hunt for a dress to wear to you’re best friend’s wedding, do not fret: W has also curated a handy guide for the chicest wedding guest dresses available this spring. Whatever your plans for the warmer weather, throw on one of the below dresses, add the perfect spring jacket or shoe , and enjoy the sunshine. Here, the ultimate guide to spring dresses.