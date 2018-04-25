Your Ultimate Guide To the Best Spring Dresses To Shop Now

Ultimate Guide

It's time to celebrate the fact that temperatures have finally hit over 60 degrees on the East Coast with our ultimate guide to the season's best spring dresses.This season, it is easy to embrace all the key trends from the spring runways, including lightweight checks and plaids, all things asymmetric (think handkerchief hems and one-shoulder frocks from Givenchy) and of course, floral prints. There is a new earthy bohemian feeling, led by Chloé, and on the opposite end of the spectrum we love the bounty of embellished shiny dresses we saw on the runways just as much, particularly those by Louis Vuitton and Carolina Herrera, which are perfect for that spring cocktail party. Ditch your casual Friday jeans, sa easy shirt dresses from The Row, Akris, and MaxMara take you from the office to your weekend destination without missing a beat. In case you are still on the hunt for a dress to wear to you’re best friend’s wedding, do not fret: W has also curated a handy guide for the chicest wedding guest dresses available this spring. Whatever your plans for the warmer weather, throw on one of the below dresses, add the perfect spring jacket or shoe, and enjoy the sunshine. Here, the ultimate guide to spring dresses.
Spring Florals
RYAN MCGINLEY
Spring Florals

Jean Campbell photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, December 2017. Florals are always on trend for Spring.

Balenciaga

Florals for spring are a given. For an edgier look, try this Balenciaga featuring mix-matched prints. Balenciaga dress, $1,250, mytheresa.com.

Marni

Marni wins with mixed prints as well. Marni multi-color midi dress with tie straps, $2,541, farfetch.com.

Self Portrait

Beloved for their charming lace frocks and now for their printed dresses, Self-Portrait is not for the wallflower. Self-Portrait pleated cold-shoulder dress, $580, [intermixonline.com}(http://www.intermixonline.com/self-portrait/cold-shoulder-asymmetric-floral-dress/SP17-052.html).

Jason Wu

Yearning for a visit to a tropical destination? Opt for this chic tropical floral and fauna printed sleeveless dress with peplum. Jason Wu dress, $1,895, intermixonline.com.

Kate Spade

Leave it to Kate Spade to create the most feminine floral dress for spring. Kate Spade floral dress with contrasting trim, $398, katespade.com.

Rag & Bone

Slip dresses are always an easy answer for warm spring days. Rag & Bone floral dress, $450, intermixonline.com.

ALASDAIR MCLELLAN
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2017. Checks and plaids are essential for all seasons.

Joseph

Nailing two trends in one, this ruched green and white checked sleeveless dress will carry you from spring to summer. Joseph dress, $716, farfetch.com.

Rosie Assoulin

Get spring picnic ready in this short-sleeved, full skirt Rosie Assoulin dress. Rosie Assoulin cotton-blend dress, $995, modaoperandi.com.

Miu Miu

For a lady-like take on checks, this gingham dress features sweet button and bow detailing. Miu Miu dress, $1,900, mytheresa.com.

Maje

This checkered dress from Maje is great for all seasons. Maje long sleeve dress with gathered waist, $370, maje.com.

Loewe

Essential for spring weekends in the city or a getaway to Ibiza, the Loewe destination of choice. Loewe checked dress, $3,022, farfetch.com.

Burberry

The British house is known for its classic checks, and the label was right on trend this spring. Burberry dress, $1,190, farfetch.com

Mcginley Ryan
Photograph by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013. Embrace a more bohemian feel with chic prairie-inspired dresses this spring and summer.

Chloe

Embrace the new romantic bohemian mood with Chloé. Chloé embroidered linen dress, $1,595, mytheresa.com.

Sandro

Cotton and lace dresses are the options of choice as spring days turn into long summer nights. Sandro dress, $515, sandro.com.

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne's paisley prints were a highlight of the collection - they look cool and modern in a mini-dress silhouette. Paco Rabanne dress, $1,272, farfetch.com.

Three Graces London

Shades of rust are a chic alternative to classic spring pastels. Three Graces London ruffled dress, $519, mytheresa.com.

Joe's Jeans

On a hot steamy day, this lightweight cotton embroidered dress is the answer. Joe's Jeans dress, $139, joesjeans.com.

See By Chloe

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Asymmetrical Everywhere.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, April 2008. The spring season embraced one-shoulder dresses and asymmetrical hemlines. Shop six asymmetric options here.

Proenza Schouler

Play with proportions with this abstract printed midi dress. Proenza Schouler, $1,495, intermixonline.com.

Isabel Marant

With an asymmetric hem and one-shoulder flounce, this pale yellow frock is perfect for spring's golden hours. Isabel Marant dress, $1,216, mytheresa.com.

Carven

Is this not the perfect dress for a sunny Sunday afternoon? Carven cut-out dress in pink, $1,092, farfetch.com.

Givenchy

Clare Waight Keller was known for her flouncy frocks as the creative director at Chloé. Now at Givenchy, she is bringing a more feminine touch to the house. Givenchy one-shoulder dress, $3,790, mytheresa.com.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

For the romantic, this sleeveless light pink lace dress pairs well with a candle-lit dinner outdoors. BCBGMAXAZRIA dress, $398, bcbg.com.

Alexander McQueen

Embrace an asymmetric hem with this saccharine sweet Alexander McQueen number. Alexander McQueen dress, $4,251, farfetch.com.

ROE ETHRIDGE
Spring Shine

Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, Volume II 2018. Lots of shine, sequins, feathers, and other types of adornment and embellishment were all over the spring runways. For a spring cocktail party or a summer rager, choose one of these sparkling cocktail dresses.

Valentino

Valentino is always the go to for a great party dress. Valentino silver and pink sequin mini dress, $8,672, farfetch.com.

Tom Ford

Mr. Ford never disappoints when it comes to evening wear. Tom Ford sheer and sequin dress, $5,419, farfetch.com.

Caroline Herrera

This dress is absolute heaven. Wear it to one of the many fun spring galas this season. Carolina Herrera sequin dress, $10,990, netaporter.com.

Louis Vuitton

You can only snag this chic little Louis Vuitton dress online. Louis Vuitton dress, $4,650, louisvuitton.com.

Coach

Who doesn't love a little embellished slip dress? Coach 1941 empire waist dress, $995, coach.com.

Bottega Veneta

Pastels are always a good idea. Bottega Veneta paillettes dress, $8,198, farfetch.com.

VENETIA SCOTT
Beach Ready Dresses

Anna Ewers photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2017. Here are six essential dresses for fun in the sun.

Missoni

This embroidered mini dress is essential for an evening dinner beachside. Missoni dress, $2,210, netaporter.com.

Dodo Bar Oro

Newcomer Dodo Bar Oro creates the chicest summer essentials. Island hop in this red and cream cotton number. Dodo Bar Oro dress, $279, mytheresa.com.

Etro

Perfect for hot bohemian getaways, this Etro paisley print dress can be packed for trips to the balaeric isles. Etro dress, $2,078, mytheresa.com.

Le Sirenuse Positano

If you haven't had a chance to book a stay at Positano's famed Le Sirenuse hotel, you can still experience their beautiful swim cover-ups. Le Sirenuse Positano embroidered dress, $2,608, emporiosirenuse.com.

Poupette St. Barth

This semi-sheer printed cover-up with contrasting details is an easy swim cover up to throw on as you head to the beach bar for lunch. Poupette St. Barth dress, $305, mytheresa.com.

Sonia Rykiel

It's always a good idea to pack quintessentially Parisian brand Sonia Rykiel when heading to the south of France. Sonia Rykiel dress, $1,336, farfetch.com.

LUCA GUADAGNINO
Casual Fridays

Photograph by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, Volume II 2018. A Casual Friday, or even better a Summer Friday, is perhaps the most enviable day of the work week. Ditch your suit and opt for an easy hassle-free dress that will take you from office to weekend without missing a beat.

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

For a western take on the shirt dress, look no further than CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC shirtdress, $1,146, mytheresa.com.

A.P.C.

A.P.C. does denim right, and the french label is known for their super clean, distressing-free denim. A.P.C button-down dress, $275, italist.com.

Asceno

Asceno makes great silk pieces (and good swim, too!). Asceno multi-colored stripe dress, $405, mytheresa.com.

Akris

Match your dress to the bright cobalt blue spring sky. Akris dress, $2,290, neimanmarcus.com.

Max Mara

Rely on Max Mara for a classic chic white button-down dress. Max Mara belted dress, $305, mytheresa.com.

The Row

Even when The Row creates a casual piece of clothing, it is done in the most refined and luxurious of ways. The Row cotton shirtdress, $1,090, mytheresa.com.

