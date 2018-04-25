Your Ultimate Guide To the Best Spring Dresses To Shop Now

Jean Campbell photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, December 2017. Florals are always on trend for Spring.
Florals for spring are a given. For an edgier look, try this Balenciaga featuring mix-matched prints. Balenciaga dress, $1,250, mytheresa.com.
Marni wins with mixed prints as well. Marni multi-color midi dress with tie straps, $2,541, farfetch.com.
Beloved for their charming lace frocks and now for their printed dresses, Self-Portrait is not for the wallflower. Self-Portrait pleated cold-shoulder dress, $580, [intermixonline.com}(http://www.intermixonline.com/self-portrait/cold-shoulder-asymmetric-floral-dress/SP17-052.html).
Yearning for a visit to a tropical destination? Opt for this chic tropical floral and fauna printed sleeveless dress with peplum. Jason Wu dress, $1,895, intermixonline.com.
Leave it to Kate Spade to create the most feminine floral dress for spring. Kate Spade floral dress with contrasting trim, $398, katespade.com.
Slip dresses are always an easy answer for warm spring days. Rag & Bone floral dress, $450, intermixonline.com.
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2017. Checks and plaids are essential for all seasons.
Nailing two trends in one, this ruched green and white checked sleeveless dress will carry you from spring to summer. Joseph dress, $716, farfetch.com.
Get spring picnic ready in this short-sleeved, full skirt Rosie Assoulin dress. Rosie Assoulin cotton-blend dress, $995, modaoperandi.com.
For a lady-like take on checks, this gingham dress features sweet button and bow detailing. Miu Miu dress, $1,900, mytheresa.com.
This checkered dress from Maje is great for all seasons. Maje long sleeve dress with gathered waist, $370, maje.com.
Essential for spring weekends in the city or a getaway to Ibiza, the Loewe destination of choice. Loewe checked dress, $3,022, farfetch.com.
The British house is known for its classic checks, and the label was right on trend this spring. Burberry dress, $1,190, farfetch.com
Photograph by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013. Embrace a more bohemian feel with chic prairie-inspired dresses this spring and summer.
Embrace the new romantic bohemian mood with Chloé. Chloé embroidered linen dress, $1,595, mytheresa.com.
Cotton and lace dresses are the options of choice as spring days turn into long summer nights. Sandro dress, $515, sandro.com.
Paco Rabanne's paisley prints were a highlight of the collection - they look cool and modern in a mini-dress silhouette. Paco Rabanne dress, $1,272, farfetch.com.
Shades of rust are a chic alternative to classic spring pastels. Three Graces London ruffled dress, $519, mytheresa.com.
On a hot steamy day, this lightweight cotton embroidered dress is the answer. Joe's Jeans dress, $139, joesjeans.com.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, April 2008. The spring season embraced one-shoulder dresses and asymmetrical hemlines. Shop six asymmetric options here.
Play with proportions with this abstract printed midi dress. Proenza Schouler, $1,495, intermixonline.com.
With an asymmetric hem and one-shoulder flounce, this pale yellow frock is perfect for spring's golden hours. Isabel Marant dress, $1,216, mytheresa.com.
Is this not the perfect dress for a sunny Sunday afternoon? Carven cut-out dress in pink, $1,092, farfetch.com.
Clare Waight Keller was known for her flouncy frocks as the creative director at Chloé. Now at Givenchy, she is bringing a more feminine touch to the house. Givenchy one-shoulder dress, $3,790, mytheresa.com.
For the romantic, this sleeveless light pink lace dress pairs well with a candle-lit dinner outdoors. BCBGMAXAZRIA dress, $398, bcbg.com.
Embrace an asymmetric hem with this saccharine sweet Alexander McQueen number. Alexander McQueen dress, $4,251, farfetch.com.
Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, Volume II 2018. Lots of shine, sequins, feathers, and other types of adornment and embellishment were all over the spring runways. For a spring cocktail party or a summer rager, choose one of these sparkling cocktail dresses.
Valentino is always the go to for a great party dress. Valentino silver and pink sequin mini dress, $8,672, farfetch.com.
Mr. Ford never disappoints when it comes to evening wear. Tom Ford sheer and sequin dress, $5,419, farfetch.com.
This dress is absolute heaven. Wear it to one of the many fun spring galas this season. Carolina Herrera sequin dress, $10,990, netaporter.com.
You can only snag this chic little Louis Vuitton dress online. Louis Vuitton dress, $4,650, louisvuitton.com.
Who doesn't love a little embellished slip dress? Coach 1941 empire waist dress, $995, coach.com.
Pastels are always a good idea. Bottega Veneta paillettes dress, $8,198, farfetch.com.
Anna Ewers photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2017. Here are six essential dresses for fun in the sun.
This embroidered mini dress is essential for an evening dinner beachside. Missoni dress, $2,210, netaporter.com.
Newcomer Dodo Bar Oro creates the chicest summer essentials. Island hop in this red and cream cotton number. Dodo Bar Oro dress, $279, mytheresa.com.
Perfect for hot bohemian getaways, this Etro paisley print dress can be packed for trips to the balaeric isles. Etro dress, $2,078, mytheresa.com.
If you haven't had a chance to book a stay at Positano's famed Le Sirenuse hotel, you can still experience their beautiful swim cover-ups. Le Sirenuse Positano embroidered dress, $2,608, emporiosirenuse.com.
This semi-sheer printed cover-up with contrasting details is an easy swim cover up to throw on as you head to the beach bar for lunch. Poupette St. Barth dress, $305, mytheresa.com.
It's always a good idea to pack quintessentially Parisian brand Sonia Rykiel when heading to the south of France. Sonia Rykiel dress, $1,336, farfetch.com.
Photograph by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, Volume II 2018. A Casual Friday, or even better a Summer Friday, is perhaps the most enviable day of the work week. Ditch your suit and opt for an easy hassle-free dress that will take you from office to weekend without missing a beat.
For a western take on the shirt dress, look no further than CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC shirtdress, $1,146, mytheresa.com.
A.P.C. does denim right, and the french label is known for their super clean, distressing-free denim. A.P.C button-down dress, $275, italist.com.
Asceno makes great silk pieces (and good swim, too!). Asceno multi-colored stripe dress, $405, mytheresa.com.
Match your dress to the bright cobalt blue spring sky. Akris dress, $2,290, neimanmarcus.com.
Rely on Max Mara for a classic chic white button-down dress. Max Mara belted dress, $305, mytheresa.com.
Even when The Row creates a casual piece of clothing, it is done in the most refined and luxurious of ways. The Row cotton shirtdress, $1,090, mytheresa.com.