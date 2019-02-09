Kourtney Kardashian attended the 2019 amfAR Gala to kick off Fashion Week with her sister, Kim Kardashian on February 7, 2019.
Emma Roberts linked up with Amanda Seyfried at Fendi's event with their matching baguette bags on February 7, 2019.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz posed together in between celebrating Ruth Carter's Black Panther costumes and attending the Tom Ford show on February 6, 2019.
Laverne Cox stunned on the runway during New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2019.
Natalia Dyer showed up in a blazer she wants to "live in" for Noon by Noor on February 7, 2019.
Lori Harvey popped up around town during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.
Greta Lee took a break between Russian Doll promo to share that she finally "found a dress for my thermal underwear collection" in February 2019.
A week before Valentine's Day, all of the It Couples, like Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort, came out to play during New York Fashion Week.
Lenny Kravitz celebrated New York Fashion Week with Pat McGrath on February 7, 2019.
Halsey played air guitar, practiced her guest hosting skills for SNL, and stopped by a couple fashion events during NYFW in February 2019.
Aquaria caught some rays on one of New York Fashion Week's rare sunny, warm days before hitting the fashion events in February 2019.
Ming Lee Simmons took a magazine break at the beginning of New York Fashion Week in February 2019.