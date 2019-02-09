Destination: NYFW

How Celebrities Are Doing New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is always a wild one. The city becomes a playground for celebrities of all kinds to party, walk the runway, or just simply sit on the sidelines and watch with their iPhones in hand, ready to capture this season's biggest moments for their Instagram. Even the busiest—like Halsey, who had a very full plate all week with her Saturday Night Live rehearsals (she's scheduled to be the show's musical guest and host)—made time to hit up a fashion event or two. And of course, being just a week before Valentine's Day, all of the It Couples came out to play—just ask Ansel Elgort and his longterm girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, who turned up at the Tom Ford Fall 2019 show on the first night of Fashion Week. Here, a look at how all of your favorite celebrities are taking NYFW.
Kourtney Kardashian attended the 2019 amfAR Gala to kick off Fashion Week with her sister, Kim Kardashian on February 7, 2019.
Emma Roberts linked up with Amanda Seyfried at Fendi's event with their matching baguette bags on February 7, 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz posed together in between celebrating Ruth Carter's Black Panther costumes and attending the Tom Ford show on February 6, 2019.

Laverne Cox stunned on the runway during New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2019.

Natalia Dyer showed up in a blazer she wants to "live in" for Noon by Noor on February 7, 2019.

Lori Harvey popped up around town during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

Greta Lee took a break between Russian Doll promo to share that she finally "found a dress for my thermal underwear collection" in February 2019.

A week before Valentine's Day, all of the It Couples, like Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort, came out to play during New York Fashion Week.

Lenny Kravitz celebrated New York Fashion Week with Pat McGrath on February 7, 2019.

Halsey played air guitar, practiced her guest hosting skills for SNL, and stopped by a couple fashion events during NYFW in February 2019.

Aquaria caught some rays on one of New York Fashion Week's rare sunny, warm days before hitting the fashion events in February 2019.

Ming Lee Simmons took a magazine break at the beginning of New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

