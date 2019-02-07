Party People

Inside New York Fashion Week Fall 2019's Best Parties

If you've noticed that all of your favorite celebrities seem to have fled sunny Los Angeles in favor of freezing New York, it's for one reason and one reason alone: New York Fashion Week. And after all that hard work sitting front row at fashion shows all day, they are looking to let loose. Luckily, there is no lack of cocktails, dinners, and full-on ragers to let loose at. It all kicked off on Wednesday night with the 2019 amfAR New York gala, which honored the likes of Milla Jovovich and photographer duo Mert & Marcus, and brought out big names like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Karen Elson, and just about very model working today. Here, go inside the very best and most exclusive parties of the week.
Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian
Maridelis Morales Rosado
1/16

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
2/16

Kourtney Kardashian at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
3/16

Lais Ribeiro at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
4/16

Karen Elson at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
5/16

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
6/16

Delilah Belle Hamlin at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales
7/16

Alexandra Agoston at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
8/16

Nadine Leopold, left, and Elsa Hosk, right, at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
9/16

Charlotte Lawrence at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
10/16

Victoria Justice at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
11/16

Lameka Fox at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
12/16

Michelle Rodriguez at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
13/16

Heidi Klum at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
14/16

Winnie Harlow at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
15/16

Candice Swanepoel at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
16/16

Lucky Blue Smith at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

