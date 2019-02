If you've noticed that all of your favorite celebrities seem to have fled sunny Los Angeles in favor of freezing New York, it's for one reason and one reason alone: New York Fashion Week . And after all that hard work sitting front row at fashion shows all day, they are looking to let loose. Luckily, there is no lack of cocktails, dinners, and full-on ragers to let loose at. It all kicked off on Wednesday night with the 2019 amfAR New York gala, which honored the likes of Milla Jovovich and photographer duo Mert & Marcus, and brought out big names like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Karen Elson , and just about very model working today. Here, go inside the very best and most exclusive parties of the week.