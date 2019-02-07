Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Kourtney Kardashian at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Lais Ribeiro at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Karen Elson at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Delilah Belle Hamlin at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Alexandra Agoston at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Nadine Leopold, left, and Elsa Hosk, right, at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Charlotte Lawrence at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Victoria Justice at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Lameka Fox at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Michelle Rodriguez at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Heidi Klum at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Winnie Harlow at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Candice Swanepoel at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Lucky Blue Smith at amfAR Gala New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.