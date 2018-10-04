Karen Elson Photographs Her Whirlwind Fashion Month, From New York to Paris

Modeling the latest iPhone fashions for my blossoming career as an Insta-model.
Must. Stay. Hydrated.
The prettiest flower in the whole garden, Ashley Graham!
Girls' night in Milan with Amanda Harlech, Tabitha Simmons, and Charlotte Stockdale.
C'est "cheek" le chic with Derek Blasberg.
Spilling the tea with Bella and co. at the BOF gala in NYC.
It's Kors. Michael Kors.
Bathroom Beauty Buddies.
Autumnal elevator vibes.
Casual night out in Paris.
Tag a supermodel?
Note to self: Voltage is everything. Right after my hair dryer blew up and set on fire in Paris.
The Marvelous Maye Musk in Milan and the goddess Guinivere on a glamorous night out in Italy.
We are happy because Milan heralded the return of the '90s supermodel! (Photo by Carolyn Murphy.)
Highlight of Milan was to close the Dolce & Gabbana show. I helped this iconic man’s son make his runway debut (that’s Stevie Wonder in the picture).
A fine form...I’m talking about Helena.
So much love in one photo. I adore all these talented women.
That time I was a paper princess in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana.
An English woman at the American Embassy in Paris, France, representing all things red, white, and blue!
That’s a wrap on fashion month. Back home to Nashville, taking off my ball gowns and replacing with sweats in 3,2,1...