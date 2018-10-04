Exclusive

Karen Elson Photographs Her Whirlwind Fashion Month, From New York to Paris

If you paid attention to the Spring 2019 runways, then you know there was a major moment across all four cities beyond new designers at storied houses or bike shorts. The headline here: '90s supers are dominating the catwalk once again. Case in point: Karen Elson, who this season walked at Marni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Proenza Schouler, and Michael Kors, among others. During her travels, she reunited with old friends like Helena Christensen and Guinevere Van Seenus, hit the town with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and even helped Stevie Wonder's son Kailand Morris make his runway debut. As the month comes to a close, Elson bids adieu and share her exclusive photo diary, here.
Modeling the latest iPhone fashions for my blossoming career as an Insta-model.
1/20

Modeling the latest iPhone fashions for my blossoming career as an Insta-model.

2/20

Must. Stay. Hydrated.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
3/20

The prettiest flower in the whole garden, Ashley Graham!

4/20

Girls' night in Milan with Amanda Harlech, Tabitha Simmons, and Charlotte Stockdale.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
5/20

C'est "cheek" le chic with Derek Blasberg.

6/20

Spilling the tea with Bella and co. at the BOF gala in NYC.

7/20

It's Kors. Michael Kors.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
8/20

Bathroom Beauty Buddies.

9/20

Autumnal elevator vibes.

10/20

Casual night out in Paris.

11/20

Tag a supermodel?

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
12/20

Note to self: Voltage is everything. Right after my hair dryer blew up and set on fire in Paris.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
13/20

The Marvelous Maye Musk in Milan and the goddess Guinivere on a glamorous night out in Italy.

14/20

We are happy because Milan heralded the return of the '90s supermodel! (Photo by Carolyn Murphy.)

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
15/20

Highlight of Milan was to close the Dolce & Gabbana show. I helped this iconic man’s son make his runway debut (that’s Stevie Wonder in the picture).

16/20

A fine form...I’m talking about Helena.

17/20

So much love in one photo. I adore all these talented women.

18/20

That time I was a paper princess in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
19/20

An English woman at the American Embassy in Paris, France, representing all things red, white, and blue!

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
20/20

That’s a wrap on fashion month. Back home to Nashville, taking off my ball gowns and replacing with sweats in 3,2,1...

Keywords

Karen Elson