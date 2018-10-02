For the month of September, a new crop of scions pop up on the runway and in the front rows of various international Fashion Weeks . Children of models who end up becoming models, or children of musicians and actors who end up becoming models, make their way to the fashion world to become established fixtures of the runway in their own right. Some faces may be slightly more familiar than others, but many scions who have been hovering around the fashion world finally made their official Fashion Week debuts as models to watch this season. From the runways in New York to the catwalks of Paris , these are the scions you should look out for, for many seasons to come.

Jordan Beckford

Pinterest Jordan Beckford at the TommyxLewis launch party, before his runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger in Shanghai. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Tyson Beckford ’s son Jordan Beckford , who walked in his debut runway show during Fashion Month for Tommy Hilfiger in Shanghai. Lewis Hamilton, Hailey Baldwin , Jessie J, and Winnie Harlow were in tow as Beckford appeared in his first-ever runway show.

Balthazar de Libran

Pinterest Balthazar de Libran on the runway. Peter White/Getty Images

Sonia Rykiel director Julie de Libran’s son Balthazar made his runway debut this September, when he walked in the Sonia Rykiel Paris Fashion Week Show. The 12-year-old scion brought a special guest—his family's puppy.

Pinterest Julie de Libran and Balthazar de Libran's puppy joined the models on the runway in Paris. Peter White/Getty Images

Miles Richie

Loading View on Instagram

Sofia Richie is not the only child of Lionel’s with a taste for fashion. After signing with IMG models in February, Miles Richie , the 24-year-old son of Lionel and older brother of Sofia, walked in Philipp Plein’s New York Fashion Week Show. This fall, the tatted-up scion made his return to Fashion Week but sat in the front row instead of stomping down the runway in his combat boots.

Ronin Lane

Pinterest Elettra Wiedemann, Ronin Wiedemann, Isabella Rossellini, and Roberto Rossellini on the runway in Milan. MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week was a family affair for the Rossellini clan. Isabella Rossellini (let's not forget she's technically a scion herself) and her son Roberto Rossellini attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2019 runway show, as did her daughter Elettra Wiedemann. The newest addition to the family also joined the crew, as Wiedemann held Ronin, her eight-month-old baby son, as she walked.

Kailand Morris

Loading View on Instagram

Milan Fashion Week continued to be big for families this year, as Stevie Wonder’s son Kailand Morris closed the Dolce & Gabbana show alongside Karen Elson, while his father sat front row with Cardi B and Liam Payne. This season, the 17-year-old model also walked for Pyer Moss in New York.

Lourdes Leon

Loading View on Instagram

It feels like it’s been months in the making, but this New York Fashion Week, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon finally made her runway debut. The 21-year-old walked for Gypsy Sport, modeling a Gen Z earth mother look of tattered jeans and tiny sunglasses.

Damian Hurley

Loading View on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley ’s son, Damian Hurley, has been a consistent character featured on his mom’s Instagram page, but now he is also a bona fide model. The 16-year-old has appeared onscreen with his mother before (on an episode of her E! series, The Royals ), and now he has chosen to follow in her footsteps even further, as he signed with his mom’s modeling agency, Tess Model Management. Since Hurley has only just signed with the agency as of September, he did not show up on the runway this season, but next season this scion could be one to watch.

Related: Street Style At Paris Fashion Week Will Provide You With Plenty of Fall Outfit Inspiration