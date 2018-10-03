Kristen McMenamy walks the runway of the Valentino spring 2019 show, which she opened, during Paris Fashion Week, on September 30, 2018.
Liya Kebede walks the runway of the Versace spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 21, 2018.
Karen Elson walks the runway (with Kailand Morris) of the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2018.
Alek Wek walks the runway of the Marc Jacobs spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on September 12, 2018.
Carolyn Murphy walks the runway of the Ralph Lauren spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on September 7, 2018.
Gemma Ward walks the runway of the Proenza Schouler spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on September 10, 2018.
Stella Tennant walks the runway of the Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 22, 2018.
Natalia Vodianova walks the runway of the Burberry spring 2019 show during London Fashion Week, on September 17, 2018.
Eva Herzigova walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2018.
Mariacarla Boscono walks the runway of the Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 22, 2018.
Gemma Ward walks the runway of the Alexander McQueen spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on October 1, 2018.
Lara Stone walks the runway of the Escada spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on September 9, 2018.
Helena Christensen walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2018.
Anja Rubik walks the runway of the Versace spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 21, 2018.
Amber Valletta walks the runway of the Proenza Schouler spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on September 10, 2018.
Liya Kebede walks the runway of the Haider Ackermann spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on September 29, 2018.
Carla Bruni walks the runway (with Marpessa Dawn) of the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2018.
Malgosia Bela walks the runway of the Victoria Beckham spring 2019 show during London Fashion Week, on September 16, 2018.
Jamie Bochert walks the runway of the Saint Laurent spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on September 25, 2018.
Guinevere van Seenus walks the runway of the Marni spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2018.
Lindsey Wixson walks the runway of the Miu Miu spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on October 2, 2018.
Abbey Lee Kershaw walks the runway of the Saint Laurent spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on September 25, 2018.
Shalom Harlow walks the runway of the Versace spring 2019 show, which she closed, during Milan Fashion Week, on September 21, 2018.
Kristen McMenamy and Mariacarla Boscono walk the runway of the Valentino spring 2019 show, which McMenamy opened, during Paris Fashion Week, on September 30, 2018.