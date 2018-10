She's getting there, but Kaia Gerber hasn't put every model in the industry out of work just yet. Indeed, as Fashion Week has traveled on from New York to London to Milan to Paris, the past month has seen Cindy Crawford's 17-year-old spawn share the runways with not just her peers but also household fashion names three times her age. Gerber, for example, walked Valentino, but it was 53-year-old Kristen McMenamy who nabbed the opening slot, marking her first show since 2013 and making like 47-year-old Stella Tennant , who not only opened the Victoria Beckham show but also walked for Burberry and Calvin Klein. Meanwhile, Gemma Ward made good on her promise that she's truly ready for her comeback in both New York and Paris, a decade after her heyday in the mid-aughts . Ward, of course, is just 30 years old, but in modeling, age is notoriously relative; just take the fact that Lindsey Wixson's appearance at the Miu Miu show this season marked a brief return from her retirement at just 23. See who else joined her in returning to and reigning the catwalk, including Carla Bruni and Shalom Harlow , here.