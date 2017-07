At New York Fashion Week: Men's, Crossbody Bags Are the Common Denominator

When it comes to street style at New York Fashion Week: Men's, you're either a minimalist or a maximalist—but everyone's wearing fanny packs , cross-body bags, man purses, or whatever you want to call them. As Kendall Jenner so poetically declared when she included the trendy accessory in her and Kylie's namesake collection: "They keep your hands free and you are not afraid of losing anything." Which, yes, may sound obvious, but when you're running around Fashion Week, it's essential that you're able to snap an Instagram and smoke a cigarette at the same time. In addition to the cross-body trend, we're also seeing the evolution of the Hawaiian shirt print—a chic way to beat the humidity—as well as lots of stripes, plaid, and matching separates. No matter the trends though, New York always brings together practical, urban sensibility, (sneakers, crossbody bags, cargo pants), with traditional, all-American staples, (jeans, t-shirts, and lightweight suits). This season in particular though, there seemed to be a desire to return to Old New York, or what some are calling your dad's style . So, time to tuck in that shirt. See all the best street style looks, here.