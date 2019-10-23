Parties

Inside the Supermodel-Filled Opening of Nordstrom's NYC Flagship Store

It might have been pouring rain on Tuesday night, but that didn't stop supermodels including Karlie Kloss, Brooke Shields, and Joan Smalls and actors Liev Schreiber, Olivia Wilde, Kaitlyn Dever and Maggie Gyllenhaal from heading to Midtown for the long-awaited opening of Nordstrom's new New York City flagship store. Some guests, like Katie Holmes, even managed to squeeze in an appearance at the experimental theater La MaMa's annual gala afterwards—all the more impressive given that there were seven full floors of festivities to explore. (Not to mention performances by The Roots and Karen Elson.) Rather than move into the politically fraught empire of Hudson Yards, the 118-year-old department store has struck out on its own with a new 320,000-square-foot home steps away from both the Nordstrom Men’s Store and Central Park. Take a closer look at how celebs and supers alike transformed the space into a giant party venue for the night, here.
Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss
Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Yves attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Liev Schreiber and Brooke Shields attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Katie Holmes attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Amanda Lepore attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Questlove performs at the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Maria Cornejo attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Kaitlyn Dever and Olivia Wilde attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Black Thought and The Roots perform at the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Lady Bunny and Hanne Gaby Odiele attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

