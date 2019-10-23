Inside the Supermodel-Filled Opening of Nordstrom's NYC Flagship Store

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Yves attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Liev Schreiber and Brooke Shields attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Katie Holmes attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Amanda Lepore attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Questlove performs at the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Maria Cornejo attends the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Kaitlyn Dever and Olivia Wilde attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Black Thought and The Roots perform at the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Lady Bunny and Hanne Gaby Odiele attend the party in celebration of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening on October 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.