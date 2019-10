Inside the Supermodel-Filled Opening of Nordstrom's NYC Flagship Store

It might have been pouring rain on Tuesday night, but that didn't stop supermodels including Karlie Kloss, Brooke Shields, and Joan Smalls and actors Liev Schreiber, Olivia Wilde, Kaitlyn Dever and Maggie Gyllenhaal from heading to Midtown for the long-awaited opening of Nordstrom 's new New York City flagship store. Some guests, like Katie Holmes, even managed to squeeze in an appearance at the experimental theater La MaMa's annual gala afterwards—all the more impressive given that there were seven full floors of festivities to explore. (Not to mention performances by The Roots and Karen Elson.) Rather than move into the politically fraught empire of Hudson Yards, the 118-year-old department store has struck out on its own with a new 320,000-square-foot home steps away from both the Nordstrom Men’s Store and Central Park. Take a closer look at how celebs and supers alike transformed the space into a giant party venue for the night, here.