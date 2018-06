If the cast of Ocean's 8 , which hits theaters this weekend (with the first special screenings on Wednesday night), wasn't star-studded enough for you—I mean, it already has both Rihanna and Cate Blanchett , so what more could you possibly want?—then you're in luck. As you've probably surmised from the movie's many trailers, the plot centers around Sandra Bullock and her crew of semi-professional criminals as they attempt to steal a diamond Cartier necklace at the Met Gala . And what is a Met Gala but a party with some very famous people? Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner were spotted on set back when filming first started, but they are hardly the only fashion A-listers who made it into the film. At the movie's climax, the criminals finally descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the cameos come fast and furious (there's also a great bit of stunt casting earlier in the film with a certain ingenue, but we won't spoil that here). Scroll down for a handy guide of who to be on the lookout for during the onscreen Met Gala, and try to catch any others that we may have been missed in the background at the movie theater this weekend.