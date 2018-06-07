Spotted

A Pretty Comprehensive Guide to All the Celebrity Cameos in Ocean's 8

If the cast of Ocean's 8, which hits theaters this weekend (with the first special screenings on Wednesday night), wasn't star-studded enough for you—I mean, it already has both Rihanna and Cate Blanchett, so what more could you possibly want?—then you're in luck. As you've probably surmised from the movie's many trailers, the plot centers around Sandra Bullock and her crew of semi-professional criminals as they attempt to steal a diamond Cartier necklace at the Met Gala. And what is a Met Gala but a party with some very famous people? Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner were spotted on set back when filming first started, but they are hardly the only fashion A-listers who made it into the film. At the movie's climax, the criminals finally descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the cameos come fast and furious (there's also a great bit of stunt casting earlier in the film with a certain ingenue, but we won't spoil that here). Scroll down for a handy guide of who to be on the lookout for during the onscreen Met Gala, and try to catch any others that we may have been missed in the background at the movie theater this weekend.
Kim Kardashian
Jackson Lee
1/21

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
2/21

Jaime King

Jaime King at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Venturelli
3/21

Common

Common at the Metropolitan Museum on May 02, 2016 in New York City.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography
4/21

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

George Pimentel
5/21

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Venturelli
6/21

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

John Shearer
7/21

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Karwai Tang
8/21

Katie Holmes and Zac Posen

Katie Holmes and Zac Posen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

David M. Benett
9/21

Waris Ahluwalia

Waris Ahluwalia at The Halcyon Gallery on October 11, 2017 in London, England.

John Shearer
10/21

Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Sean Zanni
11/21

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima at the Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan
12/21

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

George Pimentel
13/21

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Taylor Hill
14/21

Lauren Santo Domingo

Lauren Santo Domingo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

George Pimentel
15/21

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Jackson Lee
16/21

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Jackson Lee
17/21

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Neilson Barnard
18/21

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Jackson Lee
19/21

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Neilson Barnard
20/21

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

John Phillips
21/21

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France.

