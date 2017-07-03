Olivia Munn Has Tried Out Just About Every Type of Red Carpet Style

Looking gorgeous in a black dress with lace detailing and gold jewelry ring at the Magic Mike premiere in 2012.
Munn wears a colorful floral dress paired with nude Valentino pumps on the red carpet in 2012.
In 2013 while attending an event hosted by Armani, Munn pairs shorts with a coat draped over her shoulders and a red lip to top it all off.
This beaded pink gown shows off Munn’s incredible figure as she arrives at 2013’s Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Munn wears Michael Kors on the red carpet of the 2013 Time 100 Gala in New York City.
Munn wears a strapless white dress on the red carpet in 2014.
Munn is stunning on the 2014 Country Music Awards red carpet in a bright pink gown.
Munn wears a yellow gown to the 2014 MET Gala.
Munn attends the 2014 American Ballet Theatre opening wearing a short black, feathered dress.
This orange dress paired with classic Valentino heels and a printed bag was Munn’s look of choice for a Valentino event in December 2014 in NYC.
Munn makes a statement on the red carpet of the 2014 American Music Awards wearing a metallic dress with a deep-V and high slit.
On the red carpet of the 2015 MET Gala Munn wears a pleated black, red and white gown with open shoulders and cut-outs.
Munn stuns in a ruffled gown at the 2016 premiere of “Ride Along 2”.
The paparazzi caught Munn on the streets of Soho in January, 2016 looking red carpet ready in a wide leg pant, stilettos and a grey coat.
Munn attends “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2016 wearing a crop top, high waisted pants and a blazer.
Munn wears an all-white look with a red lip for a pop of color in February 2016.
Munn attends the 2016 Academy Awards wearing an orange gown paired with a matching lip.
Munn wears a hunter green sequined dress to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Munn wears braids and a sheer dress on the red carpet in June 2016.
Munn wears a white gown to the 2016 ESPYS in Los Angeles.
While attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion fund awards in November 2016 Munn wears a black dress with floral applique and red heels.
In December of 2016 Munn looks feminine in a nude lace dress and a burgundy lip.
Loving this chic street style look on Munn in December 2016.
Another amazing street style shot of Munn in December 2016 wearing a matching black and blue set with over-the-knee boots.
Munn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2017 in this bold floral dress.
Munn looks incredible while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a red gown with a matching red lip and diamond jewelry to complete the look.