Olivia Munn Has Tried Out Just About Every Type of Red Carpet Style

Actress, model, and author, Olivia Munn has shown some pretty notable red carpet and street style looks throughout the years, as she takes to the red carpet to promote films such as X-Men: Apocalypse, Magic Mike and Zoolander 2. She has also played leading roles on The Daily Show and The Newsroom, along with publishing a comedic memoir, “Suck it ,Wonder Woman: The Misadventure of a Hollywood Geek” in 2010. Additionally, Munn has appeared on Maxim’s Hot 100 Women list an impressive six times to date and has starred in a variety of modeling and editorial campaigns. And just like her resume, her wardrobe features a little bit of everything, including statement-making colorful gowns, feminine lace and florals, and a heathy dose of naked dresses . Munn’s street style appearances somehow always seem to look almost as glamorous as her red carpet looks, almost always opting to wear heels and thigh-high boots even when pounding the pavement. In honor of her birthday, here is a look back at some of her most memorable red carpet looks.