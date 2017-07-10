From the Archives

Feast Your Eyes on #FashionPorn, Opening Ceremony's Rare Vintage Pop-Up Shop

In addition to food porn, car porn, and just regular old porn, there's now "fashion porn," which is what Opening Ceremony is calling its new pop-up shop with the online vintage retailer, Byronesque. From July 8 to 23 at the brand's New York flagship store, 300 rare pieces from iconic designers like Helmut Lang, Raf Simons and Balenciaga will be available for purchase, including a kinky fishnet cape, a polo shirt with only the collar and waistband remaining, and a condom-like poncho. The brand Vexed Generation will also be on display, which has been hailed as the "British Helmut Lang," and will open its archive for the first time exclusively to Byronesque. “The ‘90s was the last time fashion was at its most creative and, while that’s starting to change, we still think it’s essential to uphold the creative defiance of these important vintage designers and the culture they created," declared Gill Linton, the CEO and editor-in-chief of Byronesque. At the end of the day though, the sexiest thing about vintage finds is getting your hands on something you otherwise couldn't have. Take a peek at the pieces on sale, here.
A model wears a vintage piece as part of Opening Ceremony and Byronesque's "Fashion Porn" pop-up shop from from July 8 to 23 in New York City.

