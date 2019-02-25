Sometimes a gown needs to be tweaked before it hits the carpet. And just in case, Garcia admitted, we "always have a back-up." He arrived in L.A. prepared with multiple dresses for each talent, whether it is the same gown in a slightly different fabric, or a the same fabric with a slightly different cut and silhouette. The coffee guy parked outside the store helped get the designer through the busy weekend as well. Here, the designers drape fabric to determine the perfect gatherings of King's gown.