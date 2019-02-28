Paris Fashion Week

Paco Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2019 Channeled David Lynch, But With Glitter

Chandeliers were everywhere at Paco Rabanne's fall/winter 2019 show, and not just hanging above the runway. Even this season's cacophony of cheetah, checker, and tiger prints couldn't distract from the fact that practically each and every model was covered in bling—or at least a delicate version of it, seeing as the house's creative director, Julien Dossena, took inspiration from the old Hollywood glamour found in David Lynch films like Mulholland Drive. Aside from the obvious chandelier earrings, crystals showed up everywhere from handbags to hair clips to fist-sized brooches, the latter of which weighed down pale pink cardigans and form-fitting, 1940s-style dresses alike. (Even those that were already glittery enough, thanks to pieces like a pair of bright purple trousers covered in sequins and an evening wear take on Paris Hilton's immortal 21st birthday dress.) Head backstage with models like Lili Sumner and Teddy Quinvilan for a closer look, here.
Backstage at the Paco Rabanne FW 19 show.
Backstage at the Paco Rabanne FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, February 28th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

