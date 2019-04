Paige Powell left Portland behind for New York, where she started working at Interview as an advertising associate in 1981. New to the city, those involved with the magazine and the Factory—which is to say those involved with Andy Warhol—became her closest friends. And that's exactly how she photographed them—not with the weight that names like Madonna and Jean-Michel Basquiat carry today. ( Warhol's plan " for Powell to have a baby with Basquiat, which he would then adopt, never panned out, though the couple certainly did get intimate .) It's a testament to just how extensive Powell's archives from those days are that even just the sliver that she recently developed were enough to comprise four separate books—including two entire series of artists eating and hanging out with animals—which Gucci and Dashwood Books have published as a set. See what everyday life was like for Powell—plus her subjects like Debbie Harry, Tama Janowitz , and the late Bill Cunningham —in the '70s and '80s with a look inside, here.