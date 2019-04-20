Andy Warhol with pink orangutans the designer Halston sent over to surprise him for his birthday in 1985, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Gus Van Sant, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Woman in cat mask at Paige Powell's apartment, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Baby beatbox pioneer Emanon Johnson at Kenny Scharf’s studio, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Matt Dillon with Paige’s dog Andy Trouble, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Madonna with dancer Erika Belle and friend at the short lived club, Fresh 14, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Andy Warhol with Gerson and Judith Leiber’s dog, Sterling, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Kenny Scharf at Nell’s, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Tama Janowitz barbecuing in her backyard, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Bill Cunningham, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Alba Clemente dressed as Cleopatra with a Great Dane at David McDeremott and Peter McGough's Halloween party in Brooklyn, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Alba Clemente at home with her signature cigarette and pasta, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Stephen Klein’s family pig, Ernie, helps clean the dishes, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Andy Warhol with artist/breakdancer Doze Green, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Chris Stein, Stephen Sprouse, and Debbie Harry at Andy Warhol’s studio, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Jeffrey Deitch at dinner in Paris, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Kenny Scharf with his dog, Salamula, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.
Paige Powell and Andy Warhol. Featured in Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.