Eye Candy

A Private Look Inside Andy Warhol's Everyday Life

Paige Powell left Portland behind for New York, where she started working at Interview as an advertising associate in 1981. New to the city, those involved with the magazine and the Factory—which is to say those involved with Andy Warhol—became her closest friends. And that's exactly how she photographed them—not with the weight that names like Madonna and Jean-Michel Basquiat carry today. (Warhol's plan" for Powell to have a baby with Basquiat, which he would then adopt, never panned out, though the couple certainly did get intimate.) It's a testament to just how extensive Powell's archives from those days are that even just the sliver that she recently developed were enough to comprise four separate books—including two entire series of artists eating and hanging out with animals—which Gucci and Dashwood Books have published as a set. See what everyday life was like for Powell—plus her subjects like Debbie Harry, Tama Janowitz, and the late Bill Cunningham—in the '70s and '80s with a look inside, here.
Andy Warhol with pink orangutans
Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Andy Warhol with pink orangutans the designer Halston sent over to surprise him for his birthday in 1985, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Gus Van Sant, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Woman in cat mask at Paige Powell's apartment, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Baby beatbox pioneer Emanon Johnson at Kenny Scharf’s studio, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Matt Dillon with Paige’s dog Andy Trouble, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Madonna with dancer Erika Belle and friend at the short lived club, Fresh 14, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Andy Warhol with Gerson and Judith Leiber’s dog, Sterling, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Kenny Scharf at Nell’s, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Tama Janowitz barbecuing in her backyard, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Bill Cunningham, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Alba Clemente dressed as Cleopatra with a Great Dane at David McDeremott and Peter McGough's Halloween party in Brooklyn, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Alba Clemente at home with her signature cigarette and pasta, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Stephen Klein’s family pig, Ernie, helps clean the dishes, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Andy Warhol with artist/breakdancer Doze Green, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Chris Stein, Stephen Sprouse, and Debbie Harry at Andy Warhol’s studio, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Beulah Land by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Jeffrey Deitch at dinner in Paris, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Artists Eating by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Kenny Scharf with his dog, Salamula, photographed by Paige Powell. Featured in Animals by Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

Courtesy of Gucci/Paige Powell


Paige Powell and Andy Warhol. Featured in Paige Powell, published by Gucci and Dashwood Books.

