Pamela Anderson's Beauty Evolution, From Baywatch Waves to Sultry Smoky Eyes

Pamela Anderson poses at the Hollywood Stars Celebrity Baseball Game in 1993, wearing her tousled blonde waves with a muave nude lip.
At the Baywatch 100th Anniversary Celebration in 1994, Anderson wears her tousled waves with a matte rose lip.
At the VSDA Convention in 1996, Anderson wears her long blonde curls with tousled bangs and a sleek cat eye.
Rocking long mermaid, beachy waves and a heavy smoky eye, Anderson arrives at the World Music Awards in 2000.
Wearing a voluminous, tousled up do with loose curls framing her face, Anderson attends the VH1 Divas Live event in 2001.
Channeling Farrah Fawcett curls with flipped out bangs, Anderson arrives at the 31st Annual American Music Awards in 2006.
At the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2006, Anderson wears her golden locks in elegant curls with a with a glossy coral lip.
At the 60th Cannes International Film Festival in 2007, Anderson wears her signature blown out curls with a nude mauve lip and sleek cat eye.
Celebrating her birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens in Las Vegas in 2011, Anderson wears a tousled half up do with a dark navy smokey eye.
At the 2nd Annual Sean Penn and Friends Help Haiti Home Gala in 2013, Anderson opts for a shoulder lengths curls with a glossy, nude lip.
Wearing a voluminous up do with a full set of bangs and a glossy, raspberry pink lip, Anderson attends the Mercy For Animals 15th Anniversary Gala in 2014.
At the 60th Taormina Film Fest in 2014, Anderson debuts her tousled blonde pixie with her signature dark smokey eye.
Wearing her golden blonde locks in a elegant, shoulder length do with luminous skin, Anderson attends the the premiere of the The Gunman in 2015.
With her perfectly blown out locks and sleek cat eye, Anderson attends the "Help Haiti Home" Gala in 2015.
Wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a dark smoky eye, Anderson attends the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.