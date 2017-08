Pamela Anderson's Beauty Evolution, From Baywatch Waves to Sultry Smoky Eyes

From Playboy Bunny to Baywatch babe, Pamela Anderson has undoubtedly become a red carpet bombshell in her own right. Known for her sun-kissed skin, tousled platinum blonde curls and sultry blue eyes, the model and actress knows how to do vixen beauty right. And while Anderson has rarely strayed from her signature look of a dark smokey cat eye, thinly arched eyebrows, and a mauve lip, the model isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to her hair. From voluminous, tousled up dos, to elegant and polished curls, to even a pixie cut , Anderson has tried it all. Here, we take a look back at her best beauty moments on the red carpet.