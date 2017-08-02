Exclusive: Pamela Anderson Vamps It Up In Saint Tropez
Thought you were having a good summer? Think again. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, the iconic Pamela Anderson put every other summer vacation to shame, spending the warm weather months in Saint Tropez. "I’ve been out here plenty of times for shoots, but my evil plan was always to semi-retire here. My kids are grown and they want me happy and they want to visit France, so it works out," Anderson says. "I knew before I turned 50 that I would be living on the French Riviera. And here I am." While enjoying her season in the South of France, Anderson teamed up with old friend, the photographer and filmmaker Luke Gilford, for an impromptu photoshoot. "We always come up with some kind of narrative and cinematic way of shooting together," says Anderson. "We both put a lot of work into it, but it also came together collaboratively and naturally." Here, an exclusive look at Anderson's summer getaway.
Photography by Luke Gilford at LENS, styled by Dogukan Nesanir. Photo Assistants: Martin Baebler & Thomas Bireaud. Stylist Assistant: Delphine Lesiewicz. Make-up Artist: Susanna Jonas, using Giorgio Armani Cosmetics. Hair Stylist: Sebastien Bascle at Calliste Agency. Retouching: Justine Foord at Silhouette Studio NYC. Production by Sylvia Zakhary at AVA Studios. Special thanks to Ville de Saint-Tropez, Hotel Byblos, Kodak, Color House NYC and K+M Camera.
Pamela Anderson poses in Saint Tropez, shot by Luke Gilford.