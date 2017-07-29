Festival Style

Panorama Festival Shows How New York City Does Festival Style

What to expect style-wise when the braintrust behind Coachella throws a summer music festival on an island in New York City? An elevated and often unexpected twist on festival style basics of course. New Yorkers headed out to Randall's Island Park for the three-day Panorama Festival to hear sets by Solange, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Justice and more. They brought their statement sundress, outré overalls, trusty jorts, striking sunglasses, and a strong sneaker game with them. While many kept it more towards the practical end, the most bold attendees looked as if they came dressed head-to-toe in something out of a cutting edge boutique. Some people never miss an opportunity to dress up, even outside and with the threat of rain. Whatever the case, there was hardly a flower crown in sight. You can leave those for the West Cost. See the best of Panorama street style, captured by photographer Emily Malan, here.
Street style scenes from the 2nd annual Panorama music festival presented in Randall&#39;s Island Park in New York City.
Photo by Emily Malan for W Magazine.
