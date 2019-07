See Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and All the Other Famous Faces in Paris Haute Couture's Front Row

When it comes to the front row, there are your traditional fashion shows, and then there are haute couture fashion shows. The venues are grander, the clothes are more awe-inspiring, and the stars are buzzier. This year's shows are certainly no exception. In Paris, during the first week of July, fashion's most iconic houses showed their new meticulously crafted, made-to-order collections for some of Hollywood's most famous starlets. At Dior, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their first appearance post-Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's French nuptials , while Stranger Things star Maya Hawke sat alongside Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley, and Elisabeth Moss. Also spotted in the city of lights: Nicky Hilton, Rowan Blanchard, Beanie Feldstein, and Mandy Moore, among others. Here, see everyone who sat front row at the 2019 Paris Couture Week.