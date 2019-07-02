See Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and All the Other Famous Faces in Paris Haute Couture's Front Row

When it comes to the front row, there are your traditional fashion shows, and then there are haute couture fashion shows. The venues are grander, the clothes are more awe-inspiring, and the stars are buzzier. This year's shows are certainly no exception. In Paris, during the first week of July, fashion's most iconic houses showed their new meticulously crafted, made-to-order collections for some of Hollywood's most famous starlets. At Dior, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their first appearance post-Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's French nuptials, while Stranger Things star Maya Hawke sat alongside Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley, and Elisabeth Moss. Also spotted in the city of lights: Nicky Hilton, Rowan Blanchard, Beanie Feldstein, and Mandy Moore, among others. Here, see everyone who sat front row at the 2019 Paris Couture Week.
Miu Miu Club 2020 - Photocall
Dominique Charriau
Tessa Thompson attends Miu Miu Club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Lila Moss attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Adele Exarchopoulos attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Amandla Stenberg attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Mackenzie Foy attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Kaitlyn Dever attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Beanie Feldstein attends miu miu club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Dominique Charriau
Cailee Spaeny attends Miu Miu Club event at Hippodrome d'Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Celine Dion attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Mandy Moore attends the DUNDAS Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
Gal Gadot attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Rowan Blanchard attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Dominique Charriau
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Adria Arjona attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Bianca Jagger attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Shailene Woodley attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Camille Rowe attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Elisabeth Moss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rindoff/Charriau
Maya Hawke attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Natalia Vodianova attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Jenna Coleman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pierre Suu
Marisa Tomei attends the Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pierre Suu
Olivia Palermo attends the Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Pierre Suu
Larsen Thompson attends the Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Jacopo Raule
Nicole Richie attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Jacopo Raule
Chiara Ferragni and Valentina Ferragni attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Jacopo Raule
Nikki Reed attends the Giambattista Valli aute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

