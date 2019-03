Fashion can bring out the most surprising guests. Of course, Salma Hayek , the current reigning queen of European fashion weeks , was in attendance at the Paris fall 2019 shows, but some other surprising attendees made appearances as well. Lindsay Lohan flew from the isles of Mykonos, presumably on hiatus from the production of her MTV reality series, to attend the Saint Laurent show with her sister, Aliana. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose treatise on feminism was adopted by Maria Grazia Chiuri and sloganized for "We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirts two years ago, also made her way to the front row of Paris Fashion Week. And Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan , lived out her own version of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second season opener (which took place in Paris, in case you forgot). Even Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence, who debuted her engagement ring for the first time during PFW, posed together in Dior 's front row. Here, a look at your favorite celebs who touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week.