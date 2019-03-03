Destination: Paris

Paris Fashion Week Brings Out the Most Surprising Celebrities

Fashion can bring out the most surprising guests. Of course, Salma Hayek, the current reigning queen of European fashion weeks, was in attendance at the Paris fall 2019 shows, but some other surprising attendees made appearances as well. Lindsay Lohan flew from the isles of Mykonos, presumably on hiatus from the production of her MTV reality series, to attend the Saint Laurent show with her sister, Aliana. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose treatise on feminism was adopted by Maria Grazia Chiuri and sloganized for "We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirts two years ago, also made her way to the front row of Paris Fashion Week. And Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, lived out her own version of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second season opener (which took place in Paris, in case you forgot). Even Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence, who debuted her engagement ring for the first time during PFW, posed together in Dior's front row. Here, a look at your favorite celebs who touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week.
Salma Hayek—queen of Paris Fashion Week—turned up in a crimson blazer and matching hat.
Leave it to a Saint Laurent fashion show to bring Lindsay Lohan (and her sister, Aliana) out from the isles of Mykonos.

Americanah author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

Of course the French influencers, like Chloé Bleinc, were on the scene.

Mackenzie Foy soaked up the Paris sun before a day of fashion shows.

Kitty Cash DJ'd the parties in Paris in between shows.

Zendaya was serving Mary Poppins when she landed in France.

Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence reunited at the Dior Fall 2019 show.

Olivia Culpo prepped herself for the Dior Fall 2019 show by posing in front of the doors.

Kat Graham posed before attending the Dior Fall 2019 show.

Only Paris Fashion Week could bring together Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne, Rachel Brosnahan, and Juno Temple for one selfie.

Mrs. Maisel herself—Rachel Brosnahan—got playful in Paris.

Susan Sarandon appreciated some collages in the streets before attending shows.

Kelela posed on the steps of the Grand Palais before the Paco Rabanne show.

