Salma Hayek—queen of Paris Fashion Week—turned up in a crimson blazer and matching hat.
Leave it to a Saint Laurent fashion show to bring Lindsay Lohan (and her sister, Aliana) out from the isles of Mykonos.
Americanah author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.
Of course the French influencers, like Chloé Bleinc, were on the scene.
Mackenzie Foy soaked up the Paris sun before a day of fashion shows.
Kitty Cash DJ'd the parties in Paris in between shows.
Zendaya was serving Mary Poppins when she landed in France.
Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence reunited at the Dior Fall 2019 show.
Olivia Culpo prepped herself for the Dior Fall 2019 show by posing in front of the doors.
Kat Graham posed before attending the Dior Fall 2019 show.
Only Paris Fashion Week could bring together Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne, Rachel Brosnahan, and Juno Temple for one selfie.
Mrs. Maisel herself—Rachel Brosnahan—got playful in Paris.
Susan Sarandon appreciated some collages in the streets before attending shows.
Kelela posed on the steps of the Grand Palais before the Paco Rabanne show.