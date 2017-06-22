Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Most Stylish Men in Paris Are Into the Dad Off-Duty Look

Father's Day may have come and gone, but the men of Paris Fashion Week are seemingly still celebrating, at least in their sartorial choices. After a quick tour of Milan, the male style set have officially landed in the City of Lights, where Demna Gvasalia kicked off the week with his Balenciaga Spring 2018 show, which was, essentially, dad-themed. There were plenty of (purposely) misfitting blazers and jeans, and a few real fathers even took to the runway. It certainly set the tone for the rest of the week, as editors and street style stars alike took to the streets in an assortment of short-sleeve button downs, belted jeans, and lots and lots of backpacks. Even Kyle MacLachlan got in on the trend, exiting the Balenciaga show in a pair of trousers that would make any office dad jealous. For more of the best looks from the streets of Paris Fashion Week Men's, click through.
Credit
Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men&#39;s Fashion Week.
Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
1/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
2/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
3/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
4/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
5/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
6/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
7/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
8/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
9/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
10/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
11/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
12/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
13/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
14/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
15/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
16/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
17/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
18/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
19/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
20/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
21/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
22/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
23/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
24/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
25/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
26/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
27/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
28/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
29/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

30/30

Street style inspiration on the streets of Paris, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Keywords

Street StyleMens Fashion WeekParis Fashion Week