From Art Dads to Zaddy, a Comprehensive Guide to Fashion Daddies Today

When Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia sent real-life dads down his Spring 2018 runway on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week Men's, (not to mention invited the ultimate Twin Peaks daddy, Kyle McLachlan to sit front row), daddies officially became fashionable. It's been a long time coming, with ultimate bachelor George Clooney recently becoming a dad, Barack Obama now leaning in to off-duty dad jeans, and the rise of "dadcore" in general, which includes fanny packs and dad hats. But in 2017, being a dad can mean so many things. In fact, you don't even have to be a dad to be a "zaddy," a word with the same connotations of "bae" that Kim Kardashian recently made mainstream with her special Father's Day merch. There are also " Art Dads ," a term Virgil Abloh collaborators Tremaine Emory and DJ Acyde invented last fashion week, "Gorp" daddies, which is a term used to describe outdoorsy style for those who have no interest in exploring the great outdoors. And then Grindr daddies, who might welcome a scolding. Here, a comprehensive guide to fashion Daddies today.