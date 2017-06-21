From Art Dads to Zaddy, a Comprehensive Guide to Fashion Daddies Today

IRL Inspirations: Andre 3000, Julian Schnabel, Justin Vernon. Where you'll find him: Dover Street Market, a Bon Iver concert, MoMA PS1 book fair. From left to right: Off-White Fall 2017, Virgil Abloh.
IRL inspirations: Scott Disick, Tony Soprano, Rev Run. Where you'll find him: On private planes, at the mall, enjoying bubble baths and pedicures. From left to right: Versace Spring 2018, Todd Snyder Fall 2017, Versace Spring 2018.
IRL Inspirations: Kurt Cobain, if he was from Tbilisi. Where you'll find him: Zurich. From left to right: Balenciaga Spring 2018.
IRL Inspirations: James Franco in 127 Hours. Where you'll find him: At Patagonia on Bowery, Brooklyn Boulder, not actually on a hike. From left to right: Vetements Fall 2017, Engineered Garments Spring 2017, Moncler Gamme Rouge Fall 2017.
IRL Inspirations: Marilyn Manson, Rick Owens, Jack White. Where you'll find him: In another life. From left to right: Rick Owens, Givenchy Fall 2017.
IRL Inspirations: Wolfgang Tillmans, Casey Spooner, Andy Cohen Where you'll find him: Mykonos, the West Village Equinox, Instagram Stories From left to right: Hood by Air Spring 2017, Tom of Finland x Nicopanda "Come to Daddy" capsule collection.
IRL Inspirations: The Godfather, Marcello Mastroianni, Frank Sinatra. Where you'll find him: Pitti Uomo in Florence, an outdoor café in Milan, Carbone in New York. From left to right: Giorgio Armani Spring 2018, Daks Spring 2018, Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2018.
IRL Inspiration: Kevin Bacon in "I Love Dick." Where you'll find him: Tending to his cactus collection, crying in the desert, drinking Pacifico. From left to right: Visvim Spring 2017, Vetements Fall 2017, Palmiers du Mal Spring 2017.
IRL Inspirations: Gilligan, Bill Murray in What About Bob?, Paul Newman. Where you'll find him: Boca Raton, Rockaway Taco, Greenpoint bars. From left to right: Fendi Spring 2017, Fendi Fall 2018, Marni Spring 2018.
IRL Inspirations: Young Thug, Prince, early Elton John. Where you'll find him: Picking the kids up from Montessori school. From left to right: Gucci Cruise 2018, Versace Spring 2018, Gucci Cruise 2018.
IRL inspirations: Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama, Steve Jobs. Where you'll find him: New York diners, New Balance outlets, taking strolls. From left to right: Gucci Cruise 2018, Gosha Rubchinskiy Spring 2018.
IRL Inspirations: Mark Gonzales, Brian Anderson, Tony Hawk. Where you'll find him: Somewhere that you cant' find him. From left to right: Neil Young Supreme campaign, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Morrissey Supreme campaign.
IRL Inspirations: Stylish and suave daddies who are not necessarily dads, like Trevante Rhodes. Where you'll find him: Wherever you want to see him.
IRL Inspirations: Don Draper, Patrick Bateman, The Wolf of Wall Street. Where you'll find him: Their office, strip clubs, yachts. From left to right: Fendi Spring 2018, Balenciaga Fall 2017.