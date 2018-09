The last leg of fashion month is officially here! Fashion editors, stylists, influencers, and of course celebrities have already traveled from the rainy streets of New York, to London for Riccardo Tisci's Burberry debut , to Milan, where Prada was a standout. Now it's time for Paris, where everyone is patiently awaiting the debut of Hedi Slimane at Celine. Celine that is, without the accent . Meanwhile, quite a few labels have hopped the pond to show in Paris this season—including Gucci (for a one-time-only affair), London's Marques' Almeida, and Altuzarra and Thom Browne, who both bucked the trend of American designers coming back to New York Fashion Week. Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a runway show and performance at the Hippodrome Longchamp Paris, while Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton will close out the Spring Summer 2019 collections. Here's the best we saw this week.