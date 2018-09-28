Dance was at the forefront of Maria Grazia Chiuri's mind for this remarkably airy and free collection. This ballet pink dress on Adwoa Aboah highlights the lightness (no corsets here!) of spring 2019.
While many in Jacquemus's influencer-lined front row will quickly snap up his oversized straw bag, teeny bikinis, and Instagram-ready sensual fare, this trench, which bares just the right amount of leg, stays true to the label's tailoring roots.
Though Marine Serre is having a break-out moment, it has clearly not gone to her head. Her values, such as sustainability, are still at the brand's core, with 50 percent of the spring runway show coming from upcycled fabrications and products. A standout look was this opera coat, covered in watch fobs, inspired by her grandfather's personal collection.
Alessandro Michele's spring collection for Gucci was chock full of his geeks, nerds, and 80's glam gals, and we in particular loved this shiny number for the way the pastel blue pops against the red sock and shoe. Though the Emmys may have passed, one can easily assume we will see this gown on the red carpet sometime soon.
In his last few shows for Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello has opted not to do a finale, instead sending out a series of variations on an idea, and usually, in all black. Today, Vaccarello honed in on the bodysuit, cut and spliced in numerous ways. They were sexy, editorial and fun. Let's see how real girls opt to wear these come spring.
John Galliano's spring collection for Maison Margiela was gender fluid, with people of all sexes walking the runway in suiting pieces that were in different phases of completion. The finale looks featured touches of a '50s cocktail dress: elegant fabric formed in a traditional v-neck silhouettes, worn over suit jackets and shiny latex pants, a nod to Galliano's own gender bending college days when Boy George and Leigh Bowery were the kings of London nightlife.
Casey Cadwallader is the new designer behind Mugler. For his first runway show, he presented innovative denim and a collaboration with the artist Samara Scott, two ideas that found their root in his first pre-collection for the house. Other pieces, like this gathered and ruched dress, felt fresh and exactly what a young women today will want to wear.
It wouldn't be a Dries Van Noten collection without poppy colors, a floral print, texture, shine, and an extra abstract print tossed in for good measure. Under his deft hand, it all comes together impeccably, as seen in this rather ladylike look, and with a jolt of colored netting, it becomes thoroughly modern.
Paris Fashion Week is dreaming of their next getaway, and Julien Dossena certainly has, as well, as evidenced by his spring collection for Paco Rabanne. Patch-worked prints and found 'souvenirs' influenced this playful collection, which is ready for warmer climates.
Natacha Ramsay-Levi hit the nail on the head this season with her spring collection for Chloé. The Chloé girl is off in Ibiza, with her oh-so-chic wardrobe—a mix of florals, paisleys, loads of desirable jewelry, and perfect bags.
Isabel Marant's bohemian French girl has gone '80s this season, with lots of glitz, big shoulders, and like it or not, acid wash denim.
Glenn Martens knows what the cool girls want. For Spring 2019, he polished-up his signature pieces. With this tracksuit, she can go from day to night, just add a chic pair of heels.
Jonathan Anderson focused on craft for his spring collection at Loewe, and his mix of bohemian influences and refined textures are two things that will resonate with today's self-assured woman.
Among the glizty denim and metallic looks was a sea of white. This Balmain look in particular interprets a couture shape for today.