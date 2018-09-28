The Best Looks of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2019 So Far

The last leg of fashion month is officially here! Fashion editors, stylists, influencers, and of course celebrities have already traveled from the rainy streets of New York, to London for Riccardo Tisci's Burberry debut, to Milan, where Prada was a standout. Now it's time for Paris, where everyone is patiently awaiting the debut of Hedi Slimane at Celine. Celine that is, without the accent. Meanwhile, quite a few labels have hopped the pond to show in Paris this season—including Gucci (for a one-time-only affair), London's Marques' Almeida, and Altuzarra and Thom Browne, who both bucked the trend of American designers coming back to New York Fashion Week. Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a runway show and performance at the Hippodrome Longchamp Paris, while Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton will close out the Spring Summer 2019 collections. Here's the best we saw this week.
Dior
Dior

Dance was at the forefront of Maria Grazia Chiuri's mind for this remarkably airy and free collection. This ballet pink dress on Adwoa Aboah highlights the lightness (no corsets here!) of spring 2019.

JAcquemus

While many in Jacquemus's influencer-lined front row will quickly snap up his oversized straw bag, teeny bikinis, and Instagram-ready sensual fare, this trench, which bares just the right amount of leg, stays true to the label's tailoring roots.

CatwalkPictures.com
Marine Serre

Though Marine Serre is having a break-out moment, it has clearly not gone to her head. Her values, such as sustainability, are still at the brand's core, with 50 percent of the spring runway show coming from upcycled fabrications and products. A standout look was this opera coat, covered in watch fobs, inspired by her grandfather's personal collection.

Victor VIRGILE
Gucci

Alessandro Michele's spring collection for Gucci was chock full of his geeks, nerds, and 80's glam gals, and we in particular loved this shiny number for the way the pastel blue pops against the red sock and shoe. Though the Emmys may have passed, one can easily assume we will see this gown on the red carpet sometime soon.

Pascal Le Segretain
Saint Laurent

In his last few shows for Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello has opted not to do a finale, instead sending out a series of variations on an idea, and usually, in all black. Today, Vaccarello honed in on the bodysuit, cut and spliced in numerous ways. They were sexy, editorial and fun. Let's see how real girls opt to wear these come spring.

Maison Margiela

John Galliano's spring collection for Maison Margiela was gender fluid, with people of all sexes walking the runway in suiting pieces that were in different phases of completion. The finale looks featured touches of a '50s cocktail dress: elegant fabric formed in a traditional v-neck silhouettes, worn over suit jackets and shiny latex pants, a nod to Galliano's own gender bending college days when Boy George and Leigh Bowery were the kings of London nightlife.

Estrop
Mugler

Casey Cadwallader is the new designer behind Mugler. For his first runway show, he presented innovative denim and a collaboration with the artist Samara Scott, two ideas that found their root in his first pre-collection for the house. Other pieces, like this gathered and ruched dress, felt fresh and exactly what a young women today will want to wear.

Estrop
Dries Van Noten

It wouldn't be a Dries Van Noten collection without poppy colors, a floral print, texture, shine, and an extra abstract print tossed in for good measure. Under his deft hand, it all comes together impeccably, as seen in this rather ladylike look, and with a jolt of colored netting, it becomes thoroughly modern.

Paco Rabanne

Paris Fashion Week is dreaming of their next getaway, and Julien Dossena certainly has, as well, as evidenced by his spring collection for Paco Rabanne. Patch-worked prints and found 'souvenirs' influenced this playful collection, which is ready for warmer climates.

Kristy Sparow
Chloé

Natacha Ramsay-Levi hit the nail on the head this season with her spring collection for Chloé. The Chloé girl is off in Ibiza, with her oh-so-chic wardrobe—a mix of florals, paisleys, loads of desirable jewelry, and perfect bags.

Victor VIRGILE
Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant's bohemian French girl has gone '80s this season, with lots of glitz, big shoulders, and like it or not, acid wash denim.

Y/Project

Glenn Martens knows what the cool girls want. For Spring 2019, he polished-up his signature pieces. With this tracksuit, she can go from day to night, just add a chic pair of heels.

Loewe

Jonathan Anderson focused on craft for his spring collection at Loewe, and his mix of bohemian influences and refined textures are two things that will resonate with today's self-assured woman.

Dominique Charriau
Balmain

Among the glizty denim and metallic looks was a sea of white. This Balmain look in particular interprets a couture shape for today.

Keywords

Paris Fashion WeekBest Looks