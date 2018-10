At last. We've officially reached our final destination, after New York, London, and Milan, in the Spring 2019 fashion month circuit, but that doesn't meant your chance for a celebrity sighting has come to an end. Quite the contrary, in fact. Where else but Paris Fashion Week , after all, can you see Jared Leto, Jorja Smith, and Faye Dunaway taking in the same fashion show? Or a high-powered gathering of the world's most in-demand young actresses, including Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley, Olivia Cooke, and Melissa Benoist all sitting within mere inches from each other? That's the magic of Paris Fashion Week. Here, see all the celebrities who are turning up for the occasion.