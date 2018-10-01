PFW

Seen at Paris Fashion Week: Rooney Mara, Lindsay Lohan, and All the Other Famous Faces

At last. We've officially reached our final destination, after New York, London, and Milan, in the Spring 2019 fashion month circuit, but that doesn't meant your chance for a celebrity sighting has come to an end. Quite the contrary, in fact. Where else but Paris Fashion Week, after all, can you see Jared Leto, Jorja Smith, and Faye Dunaway taking in the same fashion show? Or a high-powered gathering of the world's most in-demand young actresses, including Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley, Olivia Cooke, and Melissa Benoist all sitting within mere inches from each other? That's the magic of Paris Fashion Week. Here, see all the celebrities who are turning up for the occasion.
Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Blake Lively attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Melissa Benoist attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Shailene Woodley attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Olivia Cooke attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Chiara Ferragni attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Camille Rowe attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Amelia Windsor attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Soko attends the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Jared Leto attends the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Hari Nef arrives at the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Jorja Smith attends the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Bel Powley attends the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Faye Dunaway attends the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Haim attends the Jacquemus show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Aymeline Valade attends the Jacquemus show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Cindy Crawford attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Lindsay Lohan and Dakota Lohan attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Amber Valletta attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France.

Tilda Swinton attends the Haider Ackermann show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France.

Lady Gaga attends the Celine show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France.

Olivia Wilde arrives at the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Freida Pinto attends the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Amanda Seyfried attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Alexa Chung attends the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France.

Karen Elson attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Isabelle Huppert attends the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France.

Rooney Mara attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

Gemma Ward arrives at the Alexander McQueen show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France.

