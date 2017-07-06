Paris Haute Couture

The Most Extravagant, Over-the-Top Looks From Paris Haute Couture

When it comes to fashion shows, Paris Couture Week tends to be a civilized, well-thought out affair. The beautiful gardens and grand hotels of Paris welcome editors, royalty, fashion insiders, and most importantly of all, actual clients, to take in their latest extravagant wares up close and personal. While the Americans made a big showing in the city of lights this season, with both Proenza Schouler and Rodarte presenting new collections, the highlights of couture are always the over-the-top dream-like confections created by the likes of Giambattista Valli, Chanel, and Dior. The ateliers of each house work hours upon hours to add feathers, sequins, and yards of tulle by hand to each spectacular piece that comes down the runway, making it a nearly impossible to be overwhelmed by the sheer beauty of it all. Case in point: Celine Dion proceeded to jump up and down during Valli’s finale. Here, are this season’s seven most outrageous couture looks worth, certainly worth jumping up and down for.
Credit
Giambattista Valli
Courtesy of Giambattista Valli
1/7

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli is known for his frothy finale dresses that never fail to delight.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela
2/7

Margiela Artisanal

At the Margiela Artisanal presentation, John Galliano offered an architectural take on the trench, inspired by the idea of protection, and in part, corrugated cardboard.

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani
3/7

Armani Privé

Giorgio Armani dedicated his Armani Privé collection to the late Franca Sozzani, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, and her elegance could be seen throughout this entire collection.

Courtest of Ronald Van Der Kemp
4/7

Ronald Van Der Kemp

Ronald Van Der Kemp kicked off couture week with a tired, micro-pleated vision in gold.

5/7

Atelier Versace

Donatella Versace seemed a bit more restrained in her opulence this couture collection, however, the outcome was even more delightful; her use of tulle, sparkle, and embroidery in this floor-length gown was a favorite.

Courtesy of Chanel
6/7

Chanel Haute Couture

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld added charming flowers to his couture looks, and each flower was made up of individual feathers—so delicate, and so very special.

7/7

Christian Dior Couture

Each season, Maria Grazia Chiuri digs deeper into the different codes of the house of Christian Dior, and this colorful ensemble was eye-catching.

Keywords

ParisGiambattista ValliHaute Couture