The Most Extravagant, Over-the-Top Looks From Paris Haute Couture

Giambattista Valli is known for his frothy finale dresses that never fail to delight.
At the Margiela Artisanal presentation, John Galliano offered an architectural take on the trench, inspired by the idea of protection, and in part, corrugated cardboard.
Giorgio Armani dedicated his Armani Privé collection to the late Franca Sozzani, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, and her elegance could be seen throughout this entire collection.
Ronald Van Der Kemp kicked off couture week with a tired, micro-pleated vision in gold.
Donatella Versace seemed a bit more restrained in her opulence this couture collection, however, the outcome was even more delightful; her use of tulle, sparkle, and embroidery in this floor-length gown was a favorite.
At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld added charming flowers to his couture looks, and each flower was made up of individual feathers—so delicate, and so very special.
Each season, Maria Grazia Chiuri digs deeper into the different codes of the house of Christian Dior, and this colorful ensemble was eye-catching.