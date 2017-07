The Most Extravagant, Over-the-Top Looks From Paris Haute Couture

When it comes to fashion shows, Paris Couture Week tends to be a civilized, well-thought out affair. The beautiful gardens and grand hotels of Paris welcome editors, royalty, fashion insiders, and most importantly of all, actual clients, to take in their latest extravagant wares up close and personal. While the Americans made a big showing in the city of lights this season, with both Proenza Schouler and Rodarte presenting new collections, the highlights of couture are always the over-the-top dream-like confections created by the likes of Giambattista Valli, Chanel , and Dior. The ateliers of each house work hours upon hours to add feathers, sequins, and yards of tulle by hand to each spectacular piece that comes down the runway, making it a nearly impossible to be overwhelmed by the sheer beauty of it all. Case in point: Celine Dion proceeded to jump up and down during Valli’s finale. Here, are this season’s seven most outrageous couture looks worth, certainly worth jumping up and down for.