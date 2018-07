See What Everyone's Wearing to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week This Season

Standing out in the crowd is clearly a priority for those attending Paris Couture Week , as many attending donned bright and bold colors. From fire engine red hair to neon green Vetements weather-resistant jackets, looking like a box of highlighters from head to toe appears to be the reigning trend. Playfulness is the key to creating an eye-catching couture week look, whether that's born from the bold pairing of a canary yellow dress with a Vetements cookie worn as an accessory, or a lime green sports bra paired with jorts and chunky boots. Many are also taking the concept of color blocking to another level by matching their bold hair to a bright dress or top, or playful sneakers to a corresponding umbrella. Texture blocking is taking a turn as well—why choose just one material, when a single pair of pants can contain denim, khaki, and leather from top to bottom? Here, find the boldest and brightest street style of Paris Couture Week.