Paris Hilton Partied For the Sake of the Equal Rights Amendment

Ten years ago, you couldn't open a tabloid magazine without seeing a photo of Paris Hilton out on the party scene, walking in or out of one of Hollywood's biggest clubs, typically with a gal pal like Lindsay Lohan or Nicole Richie by her side. A decade later, Hilton is still very much on the scene, but now—as was the case this week—its for a good cause. On Tuesday, Hilton, along with her sister Nicky and fellow scions Georgia May and Lizzy Jagger, attended the launch of the Equal Means Equal campaign in support of the Equal Rights Amendment at the Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION. Also this week, Katie Holmes took her mom to the American Ballet Theater gala and Pharrell was honored at the Parsons Benefit gala. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.