Party People

Paris Hilton Partied For the Sake of the Equal Rights Amendment

Ten years ago, you couldn't open a tabloid magazine without seeing a photo of Paris Hilton out on the party scene, walking in or out of one of Hollywood's biggest clubs, typically with a gal pal like Lindsay Lohan or Nicole Richie by her side. A decade later, Hilton is still very much on the scene, but now—as was the case this week—its for a good cause. On Tuesday, Hilton, along with her sister Nicky and fellow scions Georgia May and Lizzy Jagger, attended the launch of the Equal Means Equal campaign in support of the Equal Rights Amendment at the Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION. Also this week, Katie Holmes took her mom to the American Ballet Theater gala and Pharrell was honored at the Parsons Benefit gala. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.
Launch Reception for the #EqualMeansEqual Campaign for Equal Rights: in support of the Equal Rights Amendment
Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
1/11

Paris Hilton attends the EQUAL MEANS EQUAL CAMPAIGN FOR EQUAL RIGHTS launch at Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
2/11

Lizzy Jagger, Jerry Hall, and Georgia May Jagger attend the EQUAL MEANS EQUAL CAMPAIGN FOR EQUAL RIGHTS launch at Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION.

Mike Coppola
3/11

Katie Holmes and Kathleen Stothers-Holmes attend the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House on May 20, 2019 in New York City.

Darren Gerrish
4/11

Lottie Moss attends the Bodrum EDITION opening of the 2019 season on May 18, 2019 in Bodrum, Turkey.

Ben Gabbe
5/11

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the 71st Annual Parsons Benefit honoring Pharrell, Everlane, StitchFix & The RealReal on May 20, 2019 in New York City.

Ben Gabbe
6/11

Anna Ewers attends the 71st Annual Parsons Benefit honoring Pharrell, Everlane, StitchFix & The RealReal on May 20, 2019 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge
7/11

Nico Tortorella and Alok Vait-Menon attend Walt Disney Studios And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Aladdin" at The Roxy Cinema on May 21, 2019 in New York.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
8/11

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the 2019 MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
9/11

Keanu Reeves and Courtney Love attend the 2019 MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
10/11

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the 2019 MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles, California.

Jenna Burke/BFA.com
11/11

Alexandra O'Neill attends Markarian and Rebecca de Ravenel host a garden party in New York.

Keywords

Paris Hilton