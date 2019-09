A Brief History of Paris Hilton's Front-Row Style at Fashion Week

Paris Hilton may have a talent for a stealing the show on the runway—even amidst the usual spectacle that is Philipp Plein —but it's actually on the sidelines of Fashion Week where the heiress has garnered the most attention, thanks to her ever eye-catching front-row style. Never far from her sister Nicky , Hilton powered through the New York Fashion Weeks of the 2000s with nary a shortage of slogan tees—starting early on with "QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE!" in neon pink in 2002—or noteworthy accessories. (The latter may have peaked in 2005 when she sat front row at Narciso Rodriguez, scrolling on her Sidekick with her dog Tinkerbell, decked out in a matching white ensemble, camped out on her lap.) Ahead of yet another round of New York Fashion Week, relive all the belly shirts, rhinestones, and flared jeans Hilton has worn to shows like Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Jeremy Scott, plus a few bonus ensembles from fellow front-rowers like her ex Benji Madden.