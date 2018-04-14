Paris Jackson, Daughter of Michael Jackson, And Frances Bean Cobain, Daughter of Kurt Cobain, Hung Out in Los Angeles

When you are the only daughter of one of the most famous musicians to ever live turned Hollywood It-girl, it is understandably hard to find friends that understand your particular hardships. Luckily, it would seem that Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, and Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain, have finally found each other. The two were brought together by Jeremy Scott at the Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. It was an evening that brought out a series of dynamic duos, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Jen Atkin and Kris Kardashian. On the East Coast, a new pair made their public debut: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who arrived together at the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball. See those moments and more of the best party pictures of the week, here.
The Daily Front Row Hosts 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Red Carpet
Neilson Barnard
Paris Jackson, honoree Jeremy Scott, and Frances Bean Cobain attend The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Neilson Barnard
Jen Atkin and Kris Jenner attend The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Neilson Barnard
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Cipriani Wall Street.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Jonathan Simkhai and Kiersey Clemons attend Jonathan Simkhai and MATCHES FASHION host Intimate Dinner in the Hollywood Hills.

Gonzalo Marroquin
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, New York, NY.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore attend the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball.

Daniele Venturelli
Olivia Culpo attends the Calzedonia Summer Show 2018.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
Sophie Auster and Dianna Agron attend Free Arts NYC Auction hosted by Sacai.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Bart Freundlich, Billy Crudup, and Mark Ruffalo attend New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball.

Hilary Rhoda attends TOME, Farfetch & January Jones celebrate the release of White Shirt Project 5.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Michelle Hicks, Beth Bugdaycay and, January Jones attend the opening of Foundrae's first flagship store.

Adut Akech attends the Document Journal Celebration Dinner & Issue #12 Launch.

Mina Magda/BFA.com
Isabella Boylston, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Gabriela Hearst, and Laura Love attend an intimate cocktail reception at Hearst's private residence to celebrate the launch of the Gabriela Hearst Spring 2018 Collection at The Webster.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
DJ Leigh Lezark attends emerging designer Xuanxuan Li's new XLLULLAN Soho gallery/pop-up shop on Tuesday, April 3rd at 349 West Broadway.

