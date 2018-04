Paris Jackson, Daughter of Michael Jackson, And Frances Bean Cobain, Daughter of Kurt Cobain, Hung Out in Los Angeles

When you are the only daughter of one of the most famous musicians to ever live turned Hollywood It-girl, it is understandably hard to find friends that understand your particular hardships. Luckily, it would seem that Paris Jackson , daughter of Michael Jackson, and Frances Bean Cobain , daughter of Kurt Cobain, have finally found each other. The two were brought together by Jeremy Scott at the Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. It was an evening that brought out a series of dynamic duos, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Jen Atkin and Kris Kardashian. On the East Coast, a new pair made their public debut: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who arrived together at the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball. See those moments and more of the best party pictures of the week, here.