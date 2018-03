Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton Can't Stop Hanging Out Together

When you share the same unique, geographically-inclined first name, you are all but destined to become best friends. At least, so seems the case for Paris Hilton and Paris Jackson who, despite their 19 year age difference, have been all but inseparable over the past few months. Jackson joined Hilton and mom Kathy and sister Nicky at a dinner for skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm. It was a week full of unlikely celebrity friendships, as Marvel stars Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow palled around at The Hollywood Reporter's dinner for their annual The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue. Also this week, M.I.A. performed at a party for Self-Portrait's new London store and Kate Spade celebrated spring with the help of Kate Mara and Kate Bosworth, because apparently that same name thing applies to both coasts. Here, the best party pictures of the week.