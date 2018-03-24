24 Hour Party People

Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton Can't Stop Hanging Out Together

When you share the same unique, geographically-inclined first name, you are all but destined to become best friends. At least, so seems the case for Paris Hilton and Paris Jackson who, despite their 19 year age difference, have been all but inseparable over the past few months. Jackson joined Hilton and mom Kathy and sister Nicky at a dinner for skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm. It was a week full of unlikely celebrity friendships, as Marvel stars Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow palled around at The Hollywood Reporter's dinner for their annual The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue. Also this week, M.I.A. performed at a party for Self-Portrait's new London store and Kate Spade celebrated spring with the help of Kate Mara and Kate Bosworth, because apparently that same name thing applies to both coasts. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
DR. BARBARA STURM : LOS ANGELES DINNER
Paris Jackson, Paris Hilton, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Dr. Barbara Sturm VIP dinner in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Emma Roberts attend the Dr. Barbara Sturm VIP dinner in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Carey Mulligan attends the Self-Portrait store opening after-party at Central St Martins on March 22, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Dave Benett.

Kate Hudson attends a dinner at a private residence in celebration of Kate Hudson and Fabletics on March 22, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Dave Benett.

Sabine Getty and Charlotte Olympia Dellal attend a dinner at a private residence in celebration of Kate Hudson and Fabletics on March 22, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Dave Benett.

Kitty Cash and Maria Buccellati attend Faith Connexion and Kappa's collaboration launch at Spin in New York City. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Vic Mensa and Young Paris attend Faith Connexion and Kappa's collaboration launch at Spin in New York City. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Amirah Kassem attends a dinner at Pietro Nolita with Moleskine, Barbie, and Flour Shop's Amirah Kassem.

Drew Barrymore attends the "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 world premiere on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images.

M.I.A. attends the Self-Portrait store opening after-party at Central St Martins on March 22, 2018 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett.

Ty Dolla Sign attends Up&Down's Living Room Sessions. Photo by Craig Giambrone.

Richie Akiva, Ne-Yo, and Miguel attend Chase B's Weekday Warriors party at Up&Down. Photo by Craig Giambrone.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Mary J. Blige and Yara Shahidi attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Kacy Hill and Kelsey Lu attend Acne Studios West Hollywood Store Opening on March 22, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Dev Hynes and A$AP Rocky attend Acne Studios West Hollywood Store Opening on March 22, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Alana Haim attend Acne Studios West Hollywood Store Opening on March 22, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

