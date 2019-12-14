Stargazing

The Uncut Gems Premiere Tops the Best Parties of the Week

It seems like everyone made their way to the premiere of the week: the official debut of the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, which stars Adam Sandler as a bumbling, risk-addicted jeweler in the Diamond District of New York. The premiere and its after party, both of which took place in Los Angeles, drew a bevy of actors, basketball players, models, and assorted big wigs. Cole Sprouse, King Princess, David Spade, and Sandler's co-star Kevin Garnett all made an appearance. Actress Emily Ratajkowski—who is married to the film's producer, Sebastian Bear-McClard—arrived at the red carpet with a special message written on her arm for all to see. It was, without a doubt, the party to be seen at on the West Coast this week. But on the East Coast, there was also merriment galore, when Kacey Musgraves got cozy in a larger-than-life sleigh and Willem Dafoe celebrated yet another film release in New York. Here, take a peek inside the best parties of the week.
Los Angeles Premiere of &quot;Uncut Gems&quot;
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
1/11

David Spade, King Princess, Jackie Sandler, Cole Sprouse, and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Uncut Gems on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jared Siskin/PMC
2/11

Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul attend Anna Wintour With Gucci and The Cinema Society After Party For "American Woman" at OMAR'S La Boîte on December 12, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of PMC.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images
3/11

Mary-Louise Parker attend David Lynch Foundation's Women Of Vision Awards Benefit Luncheon on December 03, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Romaine Maurice
4/11

Teyana Taylor and Future at DJ Khaled's Haute Living Nicole and Khaled Birthday Celebration at the Perez Art Musem during Art Basel Miami on December 8, 2019. Photo courtesy of Romaine Maurice.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
5/11

Monsta X at the Chanel Party to Celebrate CHANEL N°5 in the snow at the Standard High Line on December 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
6/11

Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning pose as Moët & Chandon Toasts The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations on December 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
7/11

Wes Gordon hosting holiday Cocktails and portraits with Puppies for Bergdorf Goodman’s Designers Off Duty Series. Photo courtesy of Yvonne TNT/BFA.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
8/11

Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson attend Disney+ And The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "Togo" at R17 on December 9, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of Paul Bruinooge/PMC.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
9/11

Cheyenne Elliott and Dionne Warwick onstage at Le Chalet at L'Avenue at Saks on December 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
10/11

Kacey Musgraves at the Chanel Party to Celebrate CHANEL N°5 in the snow at the Standard High Line on December 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Jared Siskin/PMC
11/11

Crudup, Emily Blunt and Josh Hamilton attend Anna Wintour With Gucci And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "American Woman" at Metrograph on December 12, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of PMC.

