David Spade, King Princess, Jackie Sandler, Cole Sprouse, and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Uncut Gems on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul attend Anna Wintour With Gucci and The Cinema Society After Party For "American Woman" at OMAR'S La Boîte on December 12, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of PMC.
Mary-Louise Parker attend David Lynch Foundation's Women Of Vision Awards Benefit Luncheon on December 03, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Teyana Taylor and Future at DJ Khaled's Haute Living Nicole and Khaled Birthday Celebration at the Perez Art Musem during Art Basel Miami on December 8, 2019. Photo courtesy of Romaine Maurice.
Monsta X at the Chanel Party to Celebrate CHANEL N°5 in the snow at the Standard High Line on December 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning pose as Moët & Chandon Toasts The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations on December 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Wes Gordon hosting holiday Cocktails and portraits with Puppies for Bergdorf Goodman’s Designers Off Duty Series. Photo courtesy of Yvonne TNT/BFA.
Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson attend Disney+ And The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "Togo" at R17 on December 9, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of Paul Bruinooge/PMC.
Cheyenne Elliott and Dionne Warwick onstage at Le Chalet at L'Avenue at Saks on December 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kacey Musgraves at the Chanel Party to Celebrate CHANEL N°5 in the snow at the Standard High Line on December 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Crudup, Emily Blunt and Josh Hamilton attend Anna Wintour With Gucci And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "American Woman" at Metrograph on December 12, 2019 in New York. Photo courtesy of PMC.