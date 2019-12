It seems like everyone made their way to the premiere of the week: the official debut of the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems , which stars Adam Sandler as a bumbling, risk-addicted jeweler in the Diamond District of New York. The premiere and its after party, both of which took place in Los Angeles, drew a bevy of actors, basketball players, models, and assorted big wigs. Cole Sprouse, King Princess, David Spade, and Sandler's co-star Kevin Garnett all made an appearance. Actress Emily Ratajkowski—who is married to the film's producer, Sebastian Bear-McClard—arrived at the red carpet with a special message written on her arm for all to see. It was, without a doubt, the party to be seen at on the West Coast this week. But on the East Coast, there was also merriment galore, when Kacey Musgraves got cozy in a larger-than-life sleigh and Willem Dafoe celebrated yet another film release in New York. Here, take a peek inside the best parties of the week.