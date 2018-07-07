Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Partied With Fashion's Elite in Paris

While our current American princess, Meghan Markle, may have brushed shoulders with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Amal Clooney at her recent wedding, her current official royal duties have put a halt to rubbing shoulders with celebrities for the foreseeable future. Enter Pauline Ducruet, granddaughter of original American royalty, Grace Kelly, who has valiantly stepped up to the plate, attending a number of fashion parties during Paris Haute Couture alongside top models like Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Maria Borges. Also over in France, Ashley Graham attended the Marina Rinadli by Fausto Puglisi launch event, while Emma Roberts jetted off to St. Tropez for a weekend with Aussie brand Zimmermann. And in an even farther flung locale, the EDITION hotel team opened up The Bodrum EDITION in Turkey with the help of Maggie Q, Cleo Wade, and more. Here, go inside a selection of the best parties of the week.
amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 - Photocall
Marc Piasecki
1/14

Pauline Ducruet attends the amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 at The Peninsula Hotel on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France.

Marc Piasecki
2/14

Maria Borges attends the amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 at The Peninsula Hotel on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France.

3/14

Karlie Kloss attends Lauren Santo Domingo & Greg Chait Celebrate the Launch of The Elder Statesman Home in Paris, France.

4/14

Elizabeth Saltzman and Poppy Delevingne attend Lauren Santo Domingo & Greg Chait Celebrate the Launch of The Elder Statesman Home in Paris, France.

Jerome DOMINE
5/14

Ashley Graham attends the Marina Rinadli by Fausto Puglisi launch event in Paris, France.

David M. Benett
6/14

Margaret Quigley and Dylan McDermott attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.

David M. Benett
7/14

Cleo Wade and Waris attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.

Myrna Suarez
8/14

Selita Ebanks and Iesha Reed attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.

MYRNA SUAREZ
9/14

Michael B. Jordan attends the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

10/14

Jeanne Damas attends a cocktail party to launch Yasmine Eslami's new beachwear collection in Paris, France.

11/14

Gwyneth Paltrow and Camille Becerra attend a cocktail party to toast the 70th Anniversary of The Original Margarita with Cointreau in the Hamptons.

David M. Benett
12/14

Gia Coppola attends Rosetta Getty's third annual Tuscany weekend at Villa Cetinale on July 2, 2018 in Italy.

13/14

Emma Roberts attends a weekend celebration of the new ZIMMERMANN Saint-Tropez store in France.

Steven Ferdman
14/14

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 Full Moon Festival at The Knockdown on June 30, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

