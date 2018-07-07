Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Partied With Fashion's Elite in Paris

Pauline Ducruet attends the amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 at The Peninsula Hotel on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France.
Maria Borges attends the amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 at The Peninsula Hotel on July 4, 2018 in Paris, France.
Karlie Kloss attends Lauren Santo Domingo & Greg Chait Celebrate the Launch of The Elder Statesman Home in Paris, France.
Elizabeth Saltzman and Poppy Delevingne attend Lauren Santo Domingo & Greg Chait Celebrate the Launch of The Elder Statesman Home in Paris, France.
Ashley Graham attends the Marina Rinadli by Fausto Puglisi launch event in Paris, France.
Margaret Quigley and Dylan McDermott attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.
Cleo Wade and Waris attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.
Selita Ebanks and Iesha Reed attend the opening of EDITION Hotels' The Bodrum EDITION in Bodrum, Turkey.
Michael B. Jordan attends the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Jeanne Damas attends a cocktail party to launch Yasmine Eslami's new beachwear collection in Paris, France.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Camille Becerra attend a cocktail party to toast the 70th Anniversary of The Original Margarita with Cointreau in the Hamptons.
Gia Coppola attends Rosetta Getty's third annual Tuscany weekend at Villa Cetinale on July 2, 2018 in Italy.
Emma Roberts attends a weekend celebration of the new ZIMMERMANN Saint-Tropez store in France.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 Full Moon Festival at The Knockdown on June 30, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.