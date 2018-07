Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Partied With Fashion's Elite in Paris

While our current American princess, Meghan Markle , may have brushed shoulders with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Amal Clooney at her recent wedding, her current official royal duties have put a halt to rubbing shoulders with celebrities for the foreseeable future. Enter Pauline Ducruet , granddaughter of original American royalty, Grace Kelly, who has valiantly stepped up to the plate, attending a number of fashion parties during Paris Haute Couture alongside top models like Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Maria Borges. Also over in France, Ashley Graham attended the Marina Rinadli by Fausto Puglisi launch event, while Emma Roberts jetted off to St. Tropez for a weekend with Aussie brand Zimmermann. And in an even farther flung locale, the EDITION hotel team opened up The Bodrum EDITION in Turkey with the help of Maggie Q, Cleo Wade, and more. Here, go inside a selection of the best parties of the week.