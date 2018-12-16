10 Perfect New Year's Eve Outfits You Can Still Buy Now

Don't shy away from silver and shine for your big New Year's Eve night. Net-A-Porter has an exclusive capsule with hip London-based emerging label 16Arlington, a collection that is making a name for itself by bringing the party to everyday clothing. 16Arlington is especially good for sequin covered dresses in easy to wear silhouettes, and a silver shoe to match is never a bad idea.

Buy now: 16 Arlington sequin dress, $1,360, exclusive to netaporter.com, and Yuul Yie kitten heels, $325, needsupply.com.