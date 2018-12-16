10 Perfect New Year's Eve Outfits You Can Still Buy Now

Sometimes it is best to stick to a classic silhouette and let your accessories do the talking. We love this slip dress from Jacquemus and velvet and diamante bag from Attico.
Buy now: Jacquemus slip dress, $671, farfetch.com and Attico bag, $326, modaoperandi.com.
Don't shy away from silver and shine for your big New Year's Eve night. Net-A-Porter has an exclusive capsule with hip London-based emerging label 16Arlington, a collection that is making a name for itself by bringing the party to everyday clothing. 16Arlington is especially good for sequin covered dresses in easy to wear silhouettes, and a silver shoe to match is never a bad idea.
Buy now: 16 Arlington sequin dress, $1,360, exclusive to netaporter.com, and Yuul Yie kitten heels, $325, needsupply.com.
We love the idea of pairing a shimmering skirt with an easy t-shirt or tank. This camisole from Intimissimi, and this party-ready blue and green sequin skirt are a more relaxed take on a New Year's Eve cocktail dress code.
Buy now: Intimissimi camisole, $15, intimissimi.com and No. 21 skirt, $775, shopbop.com.
Crushed velvet never looked so cool. The champagne-hued Maison Margiela dress pairs well with a simple sandal, like this one from on of 2018's breakout labels, By Far.
Buy now: Maison Margiela dress, $1,548, farfetch.com, and By Far sandal, $338, farfetch.com.
Tired of the obvious holiday hues? Go for bright pink, and you'll be the life of the party. Sparkle brighter than the rest of the crown in these David Yurman diamond earrings.
Buy now: David Yurman ‘Supernova’ earrings, $4,200, davidyurman.com, and Prada dress, $1,350, modaoperandi.com.
If you plan to stay up all night, just party in your PJs. Mixing rich navy and black is a chic color combo for the countdown.
Buy now: Gucci velvet pajama top, $2,700, farfetch.com, and Akris double-face wool pant, $995, akris.ch.
For the girl who feels that dressing up in sequins aren't her thing, this Paco Rabanne dress, paired with Parisian-cool chunky Chloé boots, will be her go-to for a night out downtown.
Buy now: Paco Rabanne dress, $1,350 barneys.com, and Chloè boot, $1,344, farfetch.com.
Suit up with Racil, the label known for its fun party suits. In rich velvet, this suit will be a go-to for New Years Eve and all the chilly months of 2019.
Buy now: Racil velvet jacket, $1,147, farfetch.com, and velvet trousers, $475, farfetch.com.
This New Year's Eve, give out of the ordinary jewelry a try. While it would be ice to pair this lacy Stella McCartney slip dress with a simple diamond drop, there's something more free and fun about wearing it with New York designer Rachel Comey's chunky resin and pearl earrings.
Buy now: Rachel Comey earrings, $395, needsupply.com, and Stella McCartney slip dress, $620, farfetch.com.
Planning to spend New Year's Eve on a beach somewhere, with the sand between your toes? We wish! A floaty cotton dress and festive yet easy sac bag is the get-away version of party dressing.
Buy now: Merlette dress, $320, matchesfashion.com, and Hayward bag, $590, modaoperandi.com.