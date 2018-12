10 Perfect New Year's Eve Outfits You Can Still Buy Now

There is no better holiday for fashion than New Year's Eve . With few traditions to abide by and no family to please, it's all about self expression and a good time. A number of new labels have cropped up solely to bring the party to every day wear, like The Attico, and London's 16Arlington. Choose a silver sparkling dress from the latter, or opt for a low key version of the party dress by pairing a festive skirt with a camisole or t-shirt. Velvet is also a perennial holiday dressing favorite, but for the girl who would rather leave the frippery at home, a uber cool Paco Rabanne look, paired with chunky-heeled boots from Chloé is the way to go. While some may choose to ruin their evening in impractical sky high heels, we love opting for a shiny silver kitten heel, or a simple, clean 2-strap sandal, or even barefoot (that is, if you'll be ringing in 2019 on a sandy beach somewhere). No matter where your New Year's Eve plans lead you, you'll be the life of the party in one of these ten W-approved party outfits, below.