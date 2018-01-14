Milan Fashion Week: Men's

Go Backstage At the Prada Fall 2018 Men's Show, Where Bucket Hats Just Made a Major Comeback

The Nineties are all the rage when it comes to fashion these days, so who can blame Prada for capitalizing on one of the era's most popular accessories: their minimalist, black nylon handbags. At today's Fall 2018 menswear show, the bag made a comeback in the form of chic outwear and, yes, plenty of purses. Models carried different styles, including backpacks and top handle bags, with some done in the iconic, and versatile, material. There was also plenty of hats to go with the carryalls, with bucket hats proving to be a popular options. As for the clothes themselves? It was a colorful, print-heavy collection filled with artists collaborations from the likes of Rem Koolhaas, Herzog & de Meuron, and Konstantin Grcic. Here, take an inside look backstage of the show.
Backstage at the Prada Men&#x27;s Fall 2018 show in Milan, Italy on Sunday January 14th. Photo by Alfredo Piola for W Magazine.
Alfredo Piola
1/33

