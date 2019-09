Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Wednesday, bringing Prada 's spring/summer 2020 show (and front rowers like Nicole Kidman) right along with it. Save for a few models—including Freja Beha Erichsen , who opened the show in what was essentially a sheer showcase of her nipples—Miuccia Prada topped off the bulk of the cast with a riff on the bucket hat. (As you may have noticed on your Instagram feed, the style made yet another comeback this summer thanks in large part to models like Gigi Hadid, who looked quite at home wearing one on the runway.) Oversized glasses and bucket bags to match rounded out the accessories, offsetting the somewhat understated elegance of the collection, which starred structured blazers in hues like a deep violet and rich brown. Head backstage for a closer look with Kaia Gerber, Rianne van Rompaey, and more, here.