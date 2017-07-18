Priyanka Chopra's Best Looks, from Bollywood to Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of What's Your Raashee? during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 2009.
Priyanka Chopra at the 12th International Marrakech Film Festival, December 2012.
Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of Disney's Planes' in Hollywood, August 2013.
Priyanka Chopra at Paper Magazine's Party Celebrating Her Single "La Cenita" in New York, January 2014.
Priyanka Chopra at the 25th anniversary MusiCares Gala honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, February 2015.
Priyanka Chopra at a press junket for Bajirao Mastani in New York, December 2015.
Priyanka Chopra in Vera Wang at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 2016.
Priyanka Chopra at ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in West Hollywood, January 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Monique Lhuillier at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Jenny Packham at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in New York, April 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Altuzarra at the Altuzarra spring 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, September 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Carolina Herrera at the designer's launch party for her book, Carolina Herrera: 35 Years of Fashion in New York, October 2016.
Priyanka Chopra at the Second Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, October 2016.
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2017.
Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, January 2017.
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph and Russo at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2017.
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" Met Gala in New York, May 2017.
Priyanka Chopra promoting Baywatch on Despierta America in Miami, May 2017.
Priyanka Chopra in Marc Jacobs at the Baywatch premiere in Berlin, May 2017.
Priyanka Chopra at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, June 2017.
Priyanka Chopra in Armani at the Giorgio Armani Prive fall 2017 couture show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, July 2017.