Priyanka Chopra's Best Looks, from Bollywood to Baywatch

It's hard to believe that Priyanka Chopra hadn't starred in an English-language feature film until Baywatch at the outset of this summer, in part because Chopra's been everywhere for years now, thanks to her multifaceted career as everything from a singer to a model to a winner of the Miss World pageant. The latter was back in 2000, and in the years following, Chopra of course got into acting, too, dominating Bollywood in her native India before beginning to shoot stateside for Quantico, the ABC show she's starred in as an FBI agent since 2015. It was that part that no doubt proved her capable of playing a ruthless, murderous real estate mogul in Baywatch—enough so that the producers changed around the role they'd originally written for a man , and gave her an endless supply of couture and heels to wear on the beach, to boot. And while Chopra herself usually opts for red carpets rather than sandy shores to wear her Marc Jacobs and Jason Wu, she's also lately been making a name for herself with her own style, too. On her 35th birthday, take a look back at the Chopra's style evolution , from saris and rompers to her Ralph Lauren trench coat that temporarily hogged the whole carpet at this year's Met Gala , here.