Priyanka Chopra's Best Looks, from Bollywood to Baywatch

It's hard to believe that Priyanka Chopra hadn't starred in an English-language feature film until Baywatch at the outset of this summer, in part because Chopra's been everywhere for years now, thanks to her multifaceted career as everything from a singer to a model to a winner of the Miss World pageant. The latter was back in 2000, and in the years following, Chopra of course got into acting, too, dominating Bollywood in her native India before beginning to shoot stateside for Quantico, the ABC show she's starred in as an FBI agent since 2015. It was that part that no doubt proved her capable of playing a ruthless, murderous real estate mogul in Baywatch—enough so that the producers changed around the role they'd originally written for a man, and gave her an endless supply of couture and heels to wear on the beach, to boot. And while Chopra herself usually opts for red carpets rather than sandy shores to wear her Marc Jacobs and Jason Wu, she's also lately been making a name for herself with her own style, too. On her 35th birthday, take a look back at the Chopra's style evolution, from saris and rompers to her Ralph Lauren trench coat that temporarily hogged the whole carpet at this year's Met Gala, here.
September 2009
Jim Ross/Getty Images
September 2009

Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of What's Your Raashee? during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 2009.

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
December 2012

Priyanka Chopra at the 12th International Marrakech Film Festival, December 2012.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
August 2013

Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of Disney's Planes' in Hollywood, August 2013.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
January 2014

Priyanka Chopra at Paper Magazine's Party Celebrating Her Single "La Cenita" in New York, January 2014.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
February 2015

Priyanka Chopra at the 25th anniversary MusiCares Gala honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, February 2015.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
December 2015

Priyanka Chopra at a press junket for Bajirao Mastani in New York, December 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
January 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Vera Wang at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 2016.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
January 2016

Priyanka Chopra at ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in West Hollywood, January 2016.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
January 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Monique Lhuillier at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2016.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
February 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2016.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
February 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Jenny Packham at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
April 2016

Priyanka Chopra in ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in New York, April 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
September 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Altuzarra at the Altuzarra spring 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, September 2016.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
September 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2016.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
October 2016

Priyanka Chopra in Carolina Herrera at the designer's launch party for her book, Carolina Herrera: 35 Years of Fashion in New York, October 2016.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
October 2016

Priyanka Chopra at the Second Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, October 2016.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2017.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
January 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, January 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
February 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph and Russo at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2017.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" Met Gala in New York, May 2017.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
May 2017

Priyanka Chopra promoting Baywatch on Despierta America in Miami, May 2017.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
May 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Marc Jacobs at the Baywatch premiere in Berlin, May 2017.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
June 2017

Priyanka Chopra at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, June 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
July 2017

Priyanka Chopra in Armani at the Giorgio Armani Prive fall 2017 couture show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, July 2017.

