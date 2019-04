An Appreciation of Queen Elizabeth II's 93 Years of Loving Corgis

You'd be hard pressed to find anything remotely endearing about imperialism, but when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne of England in 1952, at age 25, there was suddenly a hint of warmth to the monarchy. And, thanks to the Queen's court-side companions, that's lingered on for decades: More than 30 corgis have been at her side over the course of her reign, all of whom have been as loyal you'd expect from descendants of Susan, the corgi who chaperoned the Queen on her honeymoon. (Though like any royal family, they've had their fair share of drama themselves; less than a decade after one of them fell victim to a ferocious bull terrier belonging to the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne , another of the Queen's corgis reportedly attacked a Norfolk terrier belonging to Princess Beatrice.) Technically, the death of Whisper, Susan's final descendant, marked the end of their reign last April. Yet all is not lost; Candy and Vulcan, two of the Queen's dorgis, aka dachshund-corgis, are still alive today, and no doubt keeping the Queen company on her 93rd birthday. Join them in celebrating with a look back at the Queen's companions over the years—including her very first (and far from regally named) corgi Dookie—here.