Raf Simons's Latest Crop of Models Has the Soundtrack to Your Summer

Jonas Gloër, 22, "Tomorrow Is Another Day:" "I’ve been listening to some Bauhaus lately...but listen to the album 'Maxed Out on Distractions' by Corners."
Sarah Brannon, 21, New York Models: “Pride” by Kendrick Lamar.
Vanessa Axente, 21, DNA: “Wild Love” by Elle King.
Myles Dominique, 19, Fusion: “Signs” by Drake.
Doug Payne, "22 today," State Management: "What’s that Smiths song that’s about dying and being on a bus?" [“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by the Smiths.]
Ricky Graham, Soul, 18: “Bad 4 Us” by Superfruit.
Callum Stoddart, 18, Re:Quest: “South of the River” by Tom Misch.
Liam Little, 20, DNA: “Summertime Blues” by The Who.
Julia Nobis, 25, DNA: "I don’t know. I do not listen to the radio."