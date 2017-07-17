20 Red Bikinis to Wear this Summer and Channel Phoebe Cates in In Fast Times at Ridgemont High

In the 35 years since Fast Times at Ridgemont High debuted, Phoebe Cates' red halter-neck bikini and that scene are still deeply ingrained in fashion history. In fact, Cates' swimsuit feels entirely on-trend today--it could easily be from swim label Eres' current collection. But '80s style swimsuits have been taking Instagram by storm all summer--Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner have both been snapped wearing one-pieces with a high-cut leg, and the return of the ultimate '80s bathing suit inspiration, Baywatch, may have something to do with the resurfacing of this trend as well. While we can't recommend wearing red stud earrings and red lacquered nails to match your swimsuit, here are 20 red bikinis, inspired by Fast Times at Ridgemont High, worth wearing this summer in honor of Cates' birthday. (For more '80s-inspired swimsuits, check out W's ultimate guide to summer's best swimsuits here.)
1/20

Solid & Striped Charlotte triangle bikini top, $88, and matching bikini side-tie bottom, $88, matchesfashion.com.

2/20

Rye apple red shimmy triangle bikini, $210, avenue32.com]( http://www.avenue32.com/us/apple-red-shimmy-triangle-bikini/RYE00117010368.html?dwvarRYE00117010368color=136&cgid=null#q=RYE%2BApple%2BRed%2BShimmy%2BTriangle%2BBikini&lang=en_US&start=1)

3/20

Kiini Soley crochet-trimmed triangle bikini, $285, matchesfashion.com.

4/20

Ermanno Scervino lace triangle bikini top, $200, and matching high-waisted bottoms, $415, farfetch.com.

5/20

Made By Dawn Traveler triangle bikini top in red, $114, and matching bottom, $98, matchesfashion.com

6/20

Matteau classic string triangle bikini top, $120, and matching bottom, $120, Matteau-swim.com.

7/20

Perfect Moment star print crewneck bikini, $213, farfetch.com.

8/20

Stella McCartney neoprene and mesh one-shoulder bikini top, $131, and matching bottom, $87, matchesfashion.com.

9/20

Adriana Degreas No Photos printed red triangle bikini, $255, netaporter.com.

10/20

Araks Elias bikini top, $200, and matching bikini bottom, $105, mytheresa.com.

11/20

Jade Swim chain reaction triangle bikini top, $145, and matching bikini bottom, $145, matchesfashion.com.

12/20

Marysia Antibes Scallop Bikini top in poppy red, $147, and matching scalloped bikini bottom, $147, ronherman.com.

13/20

Eres Les Essentiels Show bandeau bikini top, $205, and matching Les Essentiels Cavale bikini briefs in red, $165, netaporter.com.

14/20

Melissa Odabash hidden underwire haltertop bikini in postbox red, $225, matchesfashion.com

15/20

Onia Danni red bikini top, $80, and matching bikini bottom, $ 80, farfetch.com

16/20

Same Swim triangle bikini top, $160, and matching Lola low-rise bikini bottom, $120, sameswim.com.

17/20

Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin seersucker bikini, $325, netaporter.com.

18/20

Haight V Crepe bikini set in red, $185, modaoperandi.com.

19/20

Jonathan Simkhai reversible bonded jersey triangle bikini, $270, netaporter.com.

20/20

Emma Pake lace-up halterneck bikini in coral red, $405, netaporter.com.

