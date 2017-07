20 Red Bikinis to Wear this Summer and Channel Phoebe Cates in In Fast Times at Ridgemont High

In the 35 years since Fast Times at Ridgemont High debuted, Phoebe Cates' red halter-neck bikini and that scene are still deeply ingrained in fashion history. In fact, Cates' swimsuit feels entirely on-trend today--it could easily be from swim label Eres' current collection. But '80s style swimsuits have been taking Instagram by storm all summer --Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner have both been snapped wearing one-pieces with a high-cut leg, and the return of the ultimate '80s bathing suit inspiration, Baywatch, may have something to do with the resurfacing of this trend as well. While we can't recommend wearing red stud earrings and red lacquered nails to match your swimsuit, here are 20 red bikinis, inspired by Fast Times at Ridgemont High, worth wearing this summer in honor of Cates' birthday. (For more '80s-inspired swimsuits, check out W's ultimate guide to summer's best swimsuits here .)