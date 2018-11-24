Julia Roberts rarely strays away from a classic silhouette in a neutral hue, and this Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 look has just the right amount of movie star glamour in it.
Viola Davis is known for her penchant for brightly hued gowns, but there's perhaps no one better suited to pull off a suit than the dramatic actress.
Carey Mulligan has just the right retro-meets-modern woman sensibility to pull off a corseted, midi-length dress from Erdem's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
Rosamund Pike has been wearing lots of Givenchy on her promotional tour for A Private War, and this metal-plated dress from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show should be next on her list.
Lady Gaga has traded in her over-the-top pop persona for the wardrobe as a major movie star, and this Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2019 look fits right in.
Nicole Kidman is one of the red carpet's risk-takers, but you can't deny the allure of this perfect gold strapless number from Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2019.
Emma Stone may be the face of Louis Vuitton, but this Paco Rabanne Spring/Summer 2019 dress paired with a burgundy lip would make for the perfect combination.
Zoe Kravitz is newly engaged, and should she need something blue, this Saint Laurent dress is just the ticket. The fact that she's the face of the brand is just icing on the (wedding) cake.
Rachel Weisz, Stone's The Favourite co-star, would look lovely in a red rose dress of her own, this one from Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
Saoirse Ronan has the gusto to pull off just about everything, so why not push it to the limit in a bright yellow gown by Alexandre Vauthier from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show.
Natalie Portman rarely strays from Dior on the red carpet, but when she does, it's for her friends the Mulleavy sisters. This Rodarte Spring/Summer 2019 is just the ticket.
Amy Adams undergoes something of a makeunder in her role as Anne Cheney in Vice, but what better way to turn up the glam than Valentino Haute Couture.
Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins is sure to be one this year's most charming cinematic turns, so why not choose a charming floral dress from Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2019 to match?
Kiki Layne is this season's most exciting newcomer, and nothing shouts "ingenue on-the-rise" quite like wearing Chanel.
Constance Wu has proven herself to be a style chameleon on the Crazy Rich Asians promo tour, and one way to seal her status as a risk-taker is by taking on Marc Jacobs' charmingly wacky Spring 2019 collection.