Male Models Showed Off Their Flawless Abs Backstage at Reebok x Cottweiler's Spring 2018 Show

Back in January at Pitti Uomo, up-and-coming menswear label Cottweiler made a splash with the brand's debut collaboration with Reebok. Now the two brands are back at London Fashion Week Men's, with another collection. This time, it's just as sporty, but with an apocalyptic desert vibe, with midriff-revealing tops, low-slung pants, and, of course, Reebok sneakers. Get a closer look here.
Backstage before the presentation of Cottweiler x Reebok during London Fashion Week Men&#39;s, presented in London.
Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.
CottweilerReebokSpring 2018MenswearLondon Fashion Week