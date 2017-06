Back in January at Pitti Uomo , up-and-coming menswear label Cottweiler made a splash with the brand's debut collaboration with Reebok. Now the two brands are back at London Fashion Week Men's, with another collection. This time, it's just as sporty, but with an apocalyptic desert vibe, with midriff-revealing tops, low-slung pants, and, of course, Reebok sneakers. Get a closer look here.