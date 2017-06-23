The Ultimate Guide to Resort 2018: See the Best Looks of the Season from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and More

12 / 28

Rosie Assoulin

Rosie Assoulin’s presentations are often fun affairs, due in part because the models look like they are having fun and happy to be there and because of the interesting and beautiful locations she invites everyone to. And of course, the clothes! The highlight here was a series of dresses featuring a floral print inspired by the plastic wrapping bouquets are often packaged in which bear the words, “Say it with flowers.”