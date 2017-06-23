The Ultimate Guide to Resort 2018: See the Best Looks of the Season from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and More

This season, Christian Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri brought the French fashion house halfway around the world, to do a resort show in the Calabasas dessert, outside of Los Angeles, California. The setting is the exact opposite when you think about Calabasas, which has become well-known as home to the Kardashian family, and inspiration for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5, and also conflicts with the preconception of what Dior stands for--but Chiuri is full of surprises. The designer's use of earth tones, fringe, and hand-drawn animal prints felt fresh and surprisingly wearable.
Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière invited celebrities and It-Girls to the Miho Museum in Kyoto, Japan, for the brand's Resort 2018 fashion show, where models walked the runway in modern jackets, tough dresses, and a wide array of small covetable bags. One of the most-Instagrammed looks what one that recalled the shapes he often used while the creative director of Balenciaga – a striped jacket in white, navy and forest green with rounded shoulders.
Gucci’s Alessandro Michele continued his more-is-more aesthetic with the brand's Resort 2018 fashion show, presenting a collection of shoppable separates, including a fabulous t-shirt for day, easy slip dress for an evening out, and even a marvelous embellished wool cape.
Design duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia have given their Oscar de la Renta girl a full wardrobe this resort season, with everything from swim, to denim, to of course, eveningwear. Like much of the duo’s work at their own label Monse, this look had the perfect amount of shine.
Prada showed resort for the first time this season, but despite the debut the collection still felt very Prada, with embellishments like feathers and cheekily placed rhinestone blouses. As a bonus, Miuccia Prada proved that your old Prada logo belt is back in style.
What would a modern Greek goddess wear? Karl Lagerfeld asked that question this season with Chanel's Resort 2018 collection. The answer? over 80 options of gilded splendor, as in the case of this swirling laurel leaf printed sweatshirt worn over a pair of cropped white denim pants, which felt young and playful, especially when styled with oversized sunnies, a headband, and choker.
Pierpaolo Piccioli took Valentino down the sporty path for Resort 2018, and the tracksuits and other athletic elements were a welcome breath of fresh air. Fear not romantics and girly-girls, there were still plenty of pink, lace, and dreamy gowns in the large collection.
Michael Kors offered up charming prints every so often, but this punchy and playful yellow and black floral print beckons the wearer to pack up and head somewhere tropical.
Though Diane Von Furstenberg’s eponymous collection has long been known for its prints (and of course, the wrap dress) new chief creative officer Jonathan Saunders has created modern floral offerings that pop, which are sure to bring the brand a new legion of followers.
Fresh off a CFDA win, Monse duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim presented a fresh take on prints for Resort 2018. A favorite look was a silk scarf-print sleeveless blouse shown over Monse’s covetable oversized denim.
Joseph Altuzarra’s starting point this season was the clash between city and country. The city’s working girl uniform was deconstructed and the country girl’s crafty and homespun scarves were given a chic update. A favorite look was a dress made to look like it was created from layered scarves, but indeed it was just one piece.
Rosie Assoulin’s presentations are often fun affairs, due in part because the models look like they are having fun and happy to be there and because of the interesting and beautiful locations she invites everyone to. And of course, the clothes! The highlight here was a series of dresses featuring a floral print inspired by the plastic wrapping bouquets are often packaged in which bear the words, “Say it with flowers.”
Thom Browne has been a busy man of late, opening a store in Milan and now a new women’s shop in New York, adjacent to their men’s on Hudson Street. For resort, there were numerous tailored pieces in greys and pastels, but a clear editor favorite was the bumble-bee raincoat with fur trim.
This resort season Tomas Maier offered up full monochrome looks as well as an array of pretty floral numbers. A favorite however was an all-white look, a chic skirt with cargo pockets and cropped jacket to match. For a season that many are questioning the meaning of, this season-less look seems like a great purchase.
Stella McCartney invited fashion folk and a few famous friends to the gardens of a seminary in Chelsea, where there were birds a plenty, including plastic flamingoes and live parrots, giving the evening a tropical touch, just like this look, a hibiscus print asymmetrical featuring a lush island scene.
This young brand Khaite offers elevated and refined pieces that still feel youthful and special. The knits are always on point, the colors are always beautiful – this season’s saturated tomato red was a favorite – but the denim continues to truly impress. A fitted dark denim jacket and matching jeans, styled with a turtleneck and blouse underneath could easily become the chic girl’s go-to look.
Kym Ellery’s label has won itself a legion of devoted followers, and the designer does a good job of giving her fan base the Ellery they know and love, with a new twist each season. This season saw Ellery introducing western touches and great patent leather.
There is something nice about knits that feel crafty and artisanal like this striped Missoni look. This number wouldn’t look out of place in the city, upstate, or by the sea.
Husband-and-wife duo Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar honed in on what they do best this resort season – beautiful floral prints, covetable denim, and ruffles and corsets galore. This tiered floral dress is timeless, especially when styled with cheeky floral brogues.
Marc Jacobs traded in fall’s earthy hues for Resort 2018’s fun and flirty pastels. This collection was all about movement—and the beaded fringe on this look’s top and jeans added a playful touch.
Resort season lands in stores just in time for the start of the holidays, and instead of opting for black this season, give bright pink a go, especially a frothy number like this one from Delpozo.
Derek Lam always seems to put his finger on exactly what the modern girl wants to wear (case in point: this beautiful crochet dress, effortlessly styled over pants). Over at his sister line 10 Crosby, he offered up great denim in some of the best washes we’ve seen in a long, long time.
Shocking pink is having a moment this resort season. After the departure of Riccardo Tisci and before Clare Waight Keller has officially started, the studio team at Givenchy offered another interim collection relying upon the house’s codes, like lace. The pink used in this look has the same electric effect as the deep Givenchy red we saw in fall.
Gingham is in! While it girls like Kendall Jenner have been wearing the classic print on Instagram, Nina Ricci offers a lady-like take on the trend that the Insta-girls should try later this year.
On a balmy evening at Ladurée in New York’s Soho neighborhood Johanna Ortiz presented her Resort collection, which drew fans of the brand wearing her tiered and ruffled wares. This season there were ruffles and bold red looks that we have come to expect from the designer, but also a few more ‘minimal’ looks that were also charming, like this white off-the shoulder number styled over a matching pair of pants.
Zimmermann has established itself as the go-to brand for summertime wear. This season their feminine swim embraced the ruffle trend, and on some coast somewhere, a stylish girl could easily have this bikini top double as ready-to-wear for a fun night out.
Designer Rosetta Getty has a keen awareness of how to create stunning, impactful looks for the minimalist girl. Marigold yellow is the color of the moment, and the bag is exactly what we want to take to the beach.
Each season, Erdem Moralioglu gives his girls a beautiful floral print. For resort, she is more relaxed – this easy, off the shoulder red ochre silk dress is perfect for lounging in an exotic local on holiday.