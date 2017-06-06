Resort 2018: See the Best Looks of the Seasons from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and More

This season, Christian Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri brought the French fashion house halfway around the world, to do a resort show in the Calabasas dessert, outside of Los Angeles, California. The setting is the exact opposite when you think about Calabasas, which has become well-known as home to the Kardashian family, and inspiration for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5, and also conflicts with the preconception of what Dior stands for--but Chiuri is full of surprises. The designer's use of earth tones, fringe, and hand-drawn animal prints felt fresh and surprisingly wearable.
Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière invited celebrities and It-Girls to the Miho Museum in Kyoto, Japan, for the brand's Resort 2018 fashion show, where models walked the runway in modern jackets, tough dresses, and a wide array of small covetable bags. One of the most-Instagrammed looks what one that recalled the shapes he often used while the creative director of Balenciaga – a striped jacket in white, navy and forest green with rounded shoulders.
Gucci’s Alessandro Michele continued his more-is-more aesthetic with the brand's Resort 2018 fashion show, presenting a collection of shoppable separates, including a fabulous t-shirt for day, easy slip dress for an evening out, and even a marvelous embellished wool cape.
Design duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia have given their Oscar de la Renta girl a full wardrobe this resort season, with everything from swim, to denim, to of course, eveningwear. Like much of the duo’s work at their own label Monse, this look had the perfect amount of shine.
Prada showed resort for the first time this season, but despite the debut the collection still felt very Prada, with embellishments like feathers and cheekily placed rhinestone blouses. As a bonus, Miuccia Prada proved that your old Prada logo belt is back in style.