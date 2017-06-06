Resort 2018: See the Best Looks of the Seasons from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and More

1 / 5

Dior

This season, Christian Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri brought the French fashion house halfway around the world, to do a resort show in the Calabasas dessert, outside of Los Angeles, California. The setting is the exact opposite when you think about Calabasas, which has become well-known as home to the Kardashian family, and inspiration for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5, and also conflicts with the preconception of what Dior stands for--but Chiuri is full of surprises. The designer's use of earth tones, fringe, and hand-drawn animal prints felt fresh and surprisingly wearable.