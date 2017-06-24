5 Trends That Are Going To Be In Style for Seasons To Come

Western details popped up in many unexpected places this resort season, most notably at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s resort show for Dior, which took place in the Calabasas hills outside of Los Angeles, but also at at Gucci, Versace, and cult-favorite brand Ellery.
Gucci dusty pink, navy, and white paisley print plissé silk satin dress featuring western detailing and blush collar, $4,900, netaporter.com
The Kooples camel suede motorcycle jacket with snap pocket, $995, thekooples.com
Levi’s medium wash denim tailored western shirt with pockets, $78, italist.com
Etro red, yellow and purple ikat print belted fringed wool-blend gilet, $1,360, netaporter.com
Saint Laurent Rock stitched tactile suede ankle boots with low Cuban heel and logo detailing, $962, matchesfashion.com
Off-the-shoulder blouses and dresses will still be a thing come 2018. A ton of designers offered them for resort, but it was exciting to see the trend evolve – think spaghetti straps, layering another shirt underneath your off-the-shoulder shirt like at Altuzarra, or try an off-the-shoulder coat a la Prada.
Faith Connexion off-the-shoulder double-breasted navy blue virgin wool blend jacket, $1,399, farfetch.com
Rebecca Taylor open-shoulder halter cotton top in white, $250, rebeccataylor.com
Figue Mirella off-the-shoulder dress featuring a ruffled neckline with spaghetti straps, $595, modaoperandi.com
Proenza Schouler black off-the-shoulder blouse with halter neck and long sleeves, $890, farfetch.com
Rosetta Getty knotted cutout silk-lined crepe dress, $950, netaporter.com
Designers loved stripes this season. Valentino took a sportier turn this season, and the tone-one-tone track pants with stripe down the side won us over. Stripes and color-blocking were also alive and well at Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Altuzarra, and of course, Missoni. Sonia Rykiel offered up knits in rainbow stripes perfect for the office or this crochet dress, which is ready for a weekend getaway.
Stella McCartney striped one piece swimsuit featuring lightly padded triangle cups and adjustable straps, $245, netaporter.com
Balenciaga Bazar zip-around leather pouch in blue, red, white, and green, $406, matchesfashion.com
GREY Jason Wu grey melange wool sweatshirt with pink, blue, and black stripes across the bust, $425, farfetch.com
Commes Des Garçons leather tote bag in blue, yellow, white, and black stripes, $370, farfetch.com
Kayu piñata leather trimmed fringed straw tote, $140, netaporter.com
For resort, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney and the design duo behind Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, were keen on creating looks that would fit in with tropical locales, or at least, make the wearer feel better about the middle of winter. We loved all the palm tree prints, some literal, some abstracted, and especially loved the appliqué palms and rainforest scene on the back of one of Oscar de la Renta’s denim jacket.
Valentino printed silk-twill scarf, $475, netaporter.com
The Attico Caroline palm-embellished black satin dress, $734, matchesfashion.com
Chloé embellished wool and cashmere blend sweater, $805, netaporter.com
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers palm leaf print shirt dress in brown and green, $1,168, farfetch.com
I+I gold-plated mini hoop earrings with palm tree charms, $75, netaporter.com
Fall’s de facto color of the moment was red, so it should come as no surprise that designers have honed in on another bold hue for resort. This time, bold pink tones took center stage at Valentino, Gucci, Givenchy, and Fendi. Resort 2018 it the time to swap out millennial pink for something brighter.
Galvan bias-cut spaghetti strap fuchsia pink slip dress, $875 matchesfashion.com
Marie-Helene de Taillac pink tourmaline oval ring, $5,400, farfetch.com
Robert Clergerie block-heel suede pumps, $495, matchesfashion.com
Etro straight elg trousers in pink, $570, farfetch.com
Prada floral printed wool short-sleeve sweater, $1,120, netaporter.com