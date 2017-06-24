5 Trends That Are Going To Be In Style for Seasons To Come Now more than ever, seasons and trends seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. And though we're only halfway through 2017, the fashion calendar has skipped ahead, to Resort 2018. So, an educated shopper can keep in mind what's going to still be "in" for the near future. Haven’t bought into the off-the-shoulder look yet? There's still time--this one is sticking around. Have "nothing to wear" and are in need of something that feels actually new? Take a look at the western influences that popped up at Dior’s resort show, and shop the trend now. Here, we’ve compiled a quick guide to the top Resort 2018 trends, from stripes to fuchsia, that are currently available to buy now.