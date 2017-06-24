5 Trends That Are Going To Be In Style for Seasons To Come

Now more than ever, seasons and trends seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. And though we're only halfway through 2017, the fashion calendar has skipped ahead, to Resort 2018. So, an educated shopper can keep in mind what's going to still be "in" for the near future. Haven’t bought into the off-the-shoulder look yet? There's still time--this one is sticking around. Have "nothing to wear" and are in need of something that feels actually new? Take a look at the western influences that popped up at Dior’s resort show, and shop the trend now. Here, we’ve compiled a quick guide to the top Resort 2018 trends, from stripes to fuchsia, that are currently available to buy now.
Credit
Trend: The Wild, Wild West
1/30

Trend: The Wild, Wild West

Western details popped up in many unexpected places this resort season, most notably at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s resort show for Dior, which took place in the Calabasas hills outside of Los Angeles, but also at at Gucci, Versace, and cult-favorite brand Ellery.

2/30

Gucci dusty pink, navy, and white paisley print plissé silk satin dress featuring western detailing and blush collar, $4,900, netaporter.com

3/30

The Kooples camel suede motorcycle jacket with snap pocket, $995, thekooples.com

4/30

Levi’s medium wash denim tailored western shirt with pockets, $78, italist.com

5/30

Etro red, yellow and purple ikat print belted fringed wool-blend gilet, $1,360, netaporter.com

6/30

Saint Laurent Rock stitched tactile suede ankle boots with low Cuban heel and logo detailing, $962, matchesfashion.com

7/30

Trend: Off the Shoulder

Off-the-shoulder blouses and dresses will still be a thing come 2018. A ton of designers offered them for resort, but it was exciting to see the trend evolve – think spaghetti straps, layering another shirt underneath your off-the-shoulder shirt like at Altuzarra, or try an off-the-shoulder coat a la Prada.

8/30

Faith Connexion off-the-shoulder double-breasted navy blue virgin wool blend jacket, $1,399, farfetch.com

9/30

Rebecca Taylor open-shoulder halter cotton top in white, $250, rebeccataylor.com

10/30

Figue Mirella off-the-shoulder dress featuring a ruffled neckline with spaghetti straps, $595, modaoperandi.com

11/30

Proenza Schouler black off-the-shoulder blouse with halter neck and long sleeves, $890, farfetch.com

12/30

Rosetta Getty knotted cutout silk-lined crepe dress, $950, netaporter.com

13/30

Trend: Stripes, Stripes, Stripes!

Designers loved stripes this season. Valentino took a sportier turn this season, and the tone-one-tone track pants with stripe down the side won us over. Stripes and color-blocking were also alive and well at Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Altuzarra, and of course, Missoni. Sonia Rykiel offered up knits in rainbow stripes perfect for the office or this crochet dress, which is ready for a weekend getaway.

14/30

Stella McCartney striped one piece swimsuit featuring lightly padded triangle cups and adjustable straps, $245, netaporter.com

15/30

Balenciaga Bazar zip-around leather pouch in blue, red, white, and green, $406, matchesfashion.com

16/30

GREY Jason Wu grey melange wool sweatshirt with pink, blue, and black stripes across the bust, $425, farfetch.com

17/30

Commes Des Garçons leather tote bag in blue, yellow, white, and black stripes, $370, farfetch.com

18/30

Kayu piñata leather trimmed fringed straw tote, $140, netaporter.com

19/30

Trend: Palm Trees

For resort, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney and the design duo behind Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, were keen on creating looks that would fit in with tropical locales, or at least, make the wearer feel better about the middle of winter. We loved all the palm tree prints, some literal, some abstracted, and especially loved the appliqué palms and rainforest scene on the back of one of Oscar de la Renta’s denim jacket.

20/30

Valentino printed silk-twill scarf, $475, netaporter.com

21/30

The Attico Caroline palm-embellished black satin dress, $734, matchesfashion.com

22/30

Chloé embellished wool and cashmere blend sweater, $805, netaporter.com

23/30

F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers palm leaf print shirt dress in brown and green, $1,168, farfetch.com

24/30

I+I gold-plated mini hoop earrings with palm tree charms, $75, netaporter.com

25/30

Trend: Big, Bold Pink

Fall’s de facto color of the moment was red, so it should come as no surprise that designers have honed in on another bold hue for resort. This time, bold pink tones took center stage at Valentino, Gucci, Givenchy, and Fendi. Resort 2018 it the time to swap out millennial pink for something brighter.

26/30

Galvan bias-cut spaghetti strap fuchsia pink slip dress, $875 matchesfashion.com

27/30

Marie-Helene de Taillac pink tourmaline oval ring, $5,400, farfetch.com

28/30

Robert Clergerie block-heel suede pumps, $495, matchesfashion.com

29/30

Etro straight elg trousers in pink, $570, farfetch.com

30/30

Prada floral printed wool short-sleeve sweater, $1,120, netaporter.com

Keywords

TrendResort 2018