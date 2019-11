Richard Avedon Behind the Scenes: A Controversial Look at His Process

Before he became a master printer and photographer in his own right, Gideon Lewin spent 16 years as an assistant to Richard Avedon —a period of time he thoroughly documented, as seen in the nearly 200 photographs that comprise Avedon: Behind the Scenes 1964-1980. PowerHouse Books published the book just this month, but it's been a long time coming: It was back in 2009 that Lewin finalized his publishing plans with seemed to be the Avedon Foundation's blessing—at least until, he claims , Avedon's family read the part in which he said that the legendary photographer "never went into the darkroom" to do prints himself in the book's accompanying essay. Eventually, the foundation sued Lewin for copyright infringement. But Lewin's relationship with Avedon—the one that's at the center of the book—couldn't be more different; Avedon not only permitted Lewin to use his studio and assistants for his own photographic practice, but allowed Lewin to document the "light and fun side" of himself that was key to his work , but largely forgotten in his legacy, for more than a decade and a half. Get a closer look at their time together, from playing relatively safe with Lauren Hutton on set to venturing to snowy Japan with Veruschka , here.