Everyone needs a foot massage after trampling the desert at Coachella , and that's exactly what Hari Nef Alex Israel , and other guests got at the Rick Owens store in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. For the launch of the designer's collaboration with Birkenstock, which was cohosted by W's own Stefano Tonchi, Owens's partner and erstwhile collaborator Michèle Lamy decided she needed to treat everyone to, in Owens's own words, a little "foot worship." After guests including Jack Dorsey and Lisa Edelstein checked out Owens's Birkenstock collaboration—which includes a capsule collection of relaxed hoodies and sweats and shoes in felt, suede, leather, and longhair cow fur (very covetable in a slate gray)—in the Birkenstock Box, a slickly modified shipping container plopped on busy La Brea Avenue, they were greeted in the courtyard by a revival of Les Deux Cafe, the famed Hollywood restaurant and gathering spot Lamy ran in the 90's. And inside the Rick Owens store was the real treat: free foot massages (using Birkenstock Natural Skin Care products, of course). "I thought everyone needs a massage," Lamy, who was cohosting in the absence of Owens, explained. And does she have a fetish for feet? "I don't know," she said, mysteriously. "I just love to see feet that look good."