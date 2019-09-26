PFW

Rick Owens Makes the Case For Shaving Half Your Head

Just as he did at his menswear show in June, Rick Owens took a deep dive into his Mexican heritage for his spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, which, as usual, took place en plein air outside of the Palais de Tokyo. It might sound like familiar territory, but there was nothing predictable about Owens's latest, which was especially out of this world. Titled the Legend of Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl, the collection referenced the folklore surrounding the two titular volcanoes, which overlook the Valley of Mexico, as well as everything from the Mexican movie theater he frequented as a child to Bauhaus pioneers Josef and Anni Albers. Strong-necked models wore hieroglyphics-inspired headpieces, or else tried out receding hairlines, giving their scalps a chance to sign. It's a mouthful, but Owens might have summed it up best himself: "stoic Bauhaus Aztec priestesses in an Art Deco Valhalla filled with bubbles animated by Fantasia-era Disney." Head backstage to take it all in up-close, here.
Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Rick Owens SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Rick OwensBackstageParis Fashion Week