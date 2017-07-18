Rihanna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Rihanna attends the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California.
LRihanna arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna attends the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England.
Rihanna arrives at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna attends the press room at the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Rihanna attends the 2007 World Music Awards held at the Sporting Club on November 4, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.