At the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Los Angeles, Rihanna, who has a small part in the film, overshadowed just about everyone else on the red carpet—including Kendall Jenner and leading lady Cara Delevingne—wearing a princess-like, bubble-gum pink tulle gown by Giambattista Valli Couture. While the look may be dominating this week's Best Dressed lists—and for good reason—it is hardly the first time that Rihanna has worn an voluminous, uber feminine gown on the red carpet worthy of a prom queen. Take, for her example, her 2015 Grammy Awards gown, another pink tulle number by Giambattista Valli that took up nearly three seats. The singer has also gone the traditional prom route, such as her layered, lilac Armani dress from the 2016 Brit Awards, or a emerald green mermaid dress she wore to the 2007 World Music Awards. Here, a look back at Rihanna's best prom-worthy red carpet moments—if she weren't too cool to go to prom, of course.