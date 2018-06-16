The Casts of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why Can't Stop Hanging Out Together

Camila Mendes, Katherine Langford, Travis Mills, and Madelaine Petsch attend the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018 .
Suki Waterhouse attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.
Lucy Hale attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.
Alexandra Shipp attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.
Carolyn Murphy attends FIT's 2018 Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 14, 2018.
Gemma Ward, Camilla Freeman-Topper, Vanessa Moody, and Marc Freeman attend Camilla and Marc celebrate their Resort 19 collection in New York City on June 14, 2018.
Dree Hemingway, Aleyna FitzGerald, and Victoria Lee attend Camilla and Marc celebrate their Resort 19 collection in New York City on June 14, 2018.
Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018.
Madelyn Deutch and Zoey Deutch attend MarVista Entertainment And Parkside Pictures With The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "The Year Of Spectacular Men" at Legacy Records on June 13, 2018.
Marine Deleeuw attends the A.L.C. 10 Year Anniversary Event in New York City on June 13, 2018.
Nina Dobrev attends 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2018.
Simi and Haze attend the Roberi & Fraud and KNC collaboration dinner in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018.
Jasmine Sanders attends the Roberi & Fraud and KNC collaboration dinner in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018.
Glen Powell and Joan Smalls attend a special screening of "Set It Up" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2018.
Georgia Fowler attends the Australian Fashion Foundation’s Annual Summer Party in New York City on June 12, 2018.
Dylan Murphy and Carolyn Murphy attend Shinola and Carolyn Murphy celebrate the launch of the Lois tote in Venice, California on June 12, 2018.
Adwoa Aboah hosts an event to celebrate Burberry’s new Pre-Collection in New York on June 11, 2018.
Bria Vinaite attends Coach Opens Interactive Pop-up "Life Coach" in New York City on June 10, 2018.
Claudio Marenzi and his son attend the Herno L.I.B.R.A.R.Y Dinner in Florence, Italy on June 12, 2018.
Paris Jackson attends the Moschino after party in Los Angeles on June 9, 2018.
January Jones and Jordan Barrett attend the Moschino after party in Los Angeles on June 9, 2018.
Vera Farmiga attends theThe Cinema Society With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City And North Shore Animal League America Host A Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics' "Boundaries" at The Roxy Cinema June 11, 2018.
Isabella Rossellini attends Walt Disney Studios & The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Incredibles 2" at Southampton Arts Center on June 10, 2018.