24 Hour Party People

The Casts of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why Can't Stop Hanging Out Together

What do you do when you're the star of one of the hottest television shows and the center of a cultural phenomenon? You hang out with the cast of another hot television show and cultural phenomenon. And that's exactly what the casts of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why seem to be doing. After palling around at last week's CFDA Awards, Camila Mendes and Katherine Langford reunited in Los Angeles as Max Mara celebrated Alexandra Shipp as the 2018 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient. Meanwhile, past recipient Zoey Deutch celebrated not one, but two major movie premieres for her new films The Year of Spectacular Men and Set It Up. Also this week, Herno toasted to their 70th anniversary and Moschino held their latest wild runway show in Los Angeles. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Max Mara Celebrates Alexandra Shipp - The 2018 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future
Donato Sardella
1/23

Camila Mendes, Katherine Langford, Travis Mills, and Madelaine Petsch attend the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018 .

Frazer Harrison
2/23

Suki Waterhouse attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.

Donato Sardella
3/23

Lucy Hale attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.

Donato Sardella
4/23

Alexandra Shipp attends the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp at Chateau Marmont on June 12, 2018.

Bennett Raglin
5/23

Carolyn Murphy attends FIT's 2018 Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 14, 2018.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
6/23

Gemma Ward, Camilla Freeman-Topper, Vanessa Moody, and Marc Freeman attend Camilla and Marc celebrate their Resort 19 collection in New York City on June 14, 2018.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
7/23

Dree Hemingway, Aleyna FitzGerald, and Victoria Lee attend Camilla and Marc celebrate their Resort 19 collection in New York City on June 14, 2018.

Emma McIntyre
8/23

Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
9/23

Madelyn Deutch and Zoey Deutch attend MarVista Entertainment And Parkside Pictures With The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "The Year Of Spectacular Men" at Legacy Records on June 13, 2018.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
10/23

Marine Deleeuw attends the A.L.C. 10 Year Anniversary Event in New York City on June 13, 2018.

Dia Dipasupil
11/23

Nina Dobrev attends 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2018.

Austin Nelson
12/23

Simi and Haze attend the Roberi & Fraud and KNC collaboration dinner in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018.

Austin Nelson
13/23

Jasmine Sanders attends the Roberi & Fraud and KNC collaboration dinner in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018.

Monica Schipper
14/23

Glen Powell and Joan Smalls attend a special screening of "Set It Up" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2018.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
15/23

Georgia Fowler attends the Australian Fashion Foundation’s Annual Summer Party in New York City on June 12, 2018.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
16/23

Dylan Murphy and Carolyn Murphy attend Shinola and Carolyn Murphy celebrate the launch of the Lois tote in Venice, California on June 12, 2018.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
17/23

Adwoa Aboah hosts an event to celebrate Burberry’s new Pre-Collection in New York on June 11, 2018.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
18/23

Bria Vinaite attends Coach Opens Interactive Pop-up "Life Coach" in New York City on June 10, 2018.

19/23

Claudio Marenzi and his son attend the Herno L.I.B.R.A.R.Y Dinner in Florence, Italy on June 12, 2018.

Donato Sardella
20/23

Paris Jackson attends the Moschino after party in Los Angeles on June 9, 2018.

Donato Sardella
21/23

January Jones and Jordan Barrett attend the Moschino after party in Los Angeles on June 9, 2018.

Sylvain Gaboury
22/23

Vera Farmiga attends theThe Cinema Society With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City And North Shore Animal League America Host A Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics' "Boundaries" at The Roxy Cinema June 11, 2018.

Mark Sagliocco
23/23

Isabella Rossellini attends Walt Disney Studios & The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Incredibles 2" at Southampton Arts Center on June 10, 2018.