The Casts of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why Can't Stop Hanging Out Together

What do you do when you're the star of one of the hottest television shows and the center of a cultural phenomenon? You hang out with the cast of another hot television show and cultural phenomenon. And that's exactly what the casts of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why seem to be doing. After palling around at last week's CFDA Awards, Camila Mendes and Katherine Langford reunited in Los Angeles as Max Mara celebrated Alexandra Shipp as the 2018 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient. Meanwhile, past recipient Zoey Deutch celebrated not one, but two major movie premieres for her new films The Year of Spectacular Men and Set It Up. Also this week, Herno toasted to their 70th anniversary and Moschino held their latest wild runway show in Los Angeles. Here, the best party pictures of the week.