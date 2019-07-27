The Problem With Robert Mapplethorpe

Robert Mapplethorpe, Self Portrait, 1980. Featured in the exhibition "Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now," on view at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York through January 5, 2020.
Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Darkroom Mirror (0X5A1531) (from Darkroom Mirror), 2017.
Zanele Muholi, Siphe, Johannesburg (from Somnyama Ngonyama), 2018.
Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Adebiyi, ca. 1989.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Grace Jones, 1984.
Lyle Ashton Harris, Americas (Triptych), 1987–88.
Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Every Moment Counts II (from Ecstatic Antibodies), ca. 1989.
Catherine Opie, Dyke, 1993.